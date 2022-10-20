Russia's Dmitry Medvedev Mocks UK PM Liz Truss' Resignation, Says 'congrats To Lettuce'

As British PM Liz Truss resigned, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council quipped, "Bye Bye Liz Truss, congrats to lettuce". Russia's Medvedev was not the only official from Moscow who responded to British PM Liz Truss' resignation. Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova said that Liz Truss was a disgrace, as per a report from Metro UK. "Britain has never known such a disgrace of a Prime Minister," she said, adding that Truss will be remembered for her "catastrophic illiteracy."

Bye, bye @trussliz, congrats to lettuce — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) October 20, 2022

The statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry comes in reference to an incident that took place when Liz Truss visited Moscow whilst she was Britain's Foreign Minister. During a press conference with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Truss confused Russian territory with Ukrainian territory. This led to her being ridiculed across Russian social media and television.

Sergei Lavrov lashed out at her during the press conference saying, "It seems like we listen but don’t hear. At least, our most detailed explanations fell on unprepared soil. They say Russia is waiting until the ground freezes like a stone so its tanks can easily cross into Ukrainian territory. I think the ground was like that today with our British colleagues, from which numerous facts that we produced bounced off."

Liz Truss resigns as UK PM

Liz Truss has been forced to quit by her own party's MPs merely a day after she said, "I am not a quitter, I am a fighter". Sacking her long-time ally and friend Kwasi Kwarteng did not save her, nor did appointing Jeremy Hunt as the new finance minister or making a u-turn on her economic policies, on the basis of which she won more votes than Rishi Sunak.

The 1922 Committee's members had said that Truss will need to go. The question now is who will succeed her as the Prime Minister. There are reports of Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson being in the contest. The next UK Prime Minister and Tory party leader will be selected within the next seven days. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is calling for a general election. Polls indicate that if general elections are conducted now, the Labour party will sweep to a comfortable victory.