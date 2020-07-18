Ryanair Flight On Way To Norway From London Receives Bomb Threat, UK Man Arrested

A 51-year-old British citizen was arrested on July 17, who police suspect was behind the bomb threat issued against a Ryanair plane that was flying from London to Oslo. The plane had to be escorted by Denmark Air Force fighter jets to the Norwegian capital, where it landed safely. The plane was received by a heavy police presence that was deployed at the airport to search for any possible explosive on board the plane. The flight was searched by the bomb squad after all passengers were evacuated following the landing at Gardemoen airport about 50 kilometres northeast of Oslo. This was the second bomb threat issued against a Ryanair flight in a week.

On July 14, two British nationals were arrested by the police after a note was found inside the washroom of a flight, which claimed that a bomb was onboard another Ryanair plane. A 46 and 26-year-old were arrested in connection to the threat. The Ryanair flight was travelling from the Polish city of Krakow to the Irish capital Dublin and was forced to divert to Stansted, where, upon landing, no suspicious item was found. According to reports, the crew on the plane discovered the note in the washroom following which passengers were transferred to another plane keeping in mind the safety of the travellers.

Investigation ongoing

The budget airline apologised from customers for the inconvenience caused the fake the bomb threat and said that the local police will carry out an investigation into the matter. Oslo police said that the man arrested will soon be questioned over the threat he allegedly issued on Friday.

(Image Credit: AP)