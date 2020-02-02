Sajid Javid Trolled For Stating He Was Travelling To 'north England' Not 'Sunderland'

United Kingdom Chancellor Sajid Javid is being trolled on social media for saying that he was travelling to 'north England'. Sajid Javid posted a tweet on Saturday that he along with other Cabinet Ministers were going to 'north England' for a symbolic cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Javid is being trolled because he referred to northern England or Sunderland as 'north England'.

Twitter reacts to Javid's comment

Javid was travelling to Sunderland along with his cabinet colleagues Dominic Raab and Liz Truss on the day the United Kingdom left the European Union. Javid was mercilessly trolled because the phrase 'north England' is not used by people in the North of England. Javid is being trolled for his blatant disregard for British geography. Javid had previously served as the Home Secretary under Theresa May's government and is currently the Chancellor of the Exchequer in Boris Johnson's cabinet.

I too like to visit the real and genuine place called north England with my totally real and genuine friends https://t.co/qA0AHudpz7 — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) February 1, 2020

"I'm off to north England" said precisely no one ever from up north.https://t.co/QxH9VTKX9A — Ashley Cowburn (@ashcowburn) January 31, 2020

I see we have visitors from South England https://t.co/VdakhDHLPm — Bridget Phillipson (@bphillipsonMP) January 31, 2020

Off to North England, Oh Sajid literally lol and more lol 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/69EdnQHCFj — Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) January 31, 2020

Reminds me of Mark E. Smith yelling 'THEN I MOVED TO NORTH BRITAIN-uh' in 'What About Us?', a song about wanting to be murdered by Harold Shipman. https://t.co/qjVS2DGCM4 — Joe Kennedy (@joekennedy81) February 1, 2020

A great example of how out of touch they are. It’s like a foreign country to them.

Welcome, visitors from south England. https://t.co/NQezfPwdhQ — Wes Johnson (@wes_twits) February 1, 2020

