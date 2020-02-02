Union Budget
Sajid Javid Trolled For Stating He Was Travelling To 'north England' Not 'Sunderland'

UK News

Javid posted a tweet on Saturday that he along with other cabinet ministers were going to 'north England' for a symbolic cabinet meeting chaired by PM Johnson.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sajid Javid

United Kingdom Chancellor Sajid Javid is being trolled on social media for saying that he was travelling to 'north England'. Sajid Javid posted a tweet on Saturday that he along with other Cabinet Ministers were going to 'north England' for a symbolic cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Javid is being trolled because he referred to northern England or Sunderland as 'north England'. 

Twitter reacts to Javid's comment

Javid was travelling to Sunderland along with his cabinet colleagues Dominic Raab and Liz Truss on the day the United Kingdom left the European Union. Javid was mercilessly trolled because the phrase 'north England' is not used by people in the North of England. Javid is being trolled for his blatant disregard for British geography. Javid had previously served as the Home Secretary under Theresa May's government and is currently the Chancellor of the Exchequer in Boris Johnson's cabinet. 

Read: Brexit: A Compilation Of The Strangest Moments In Britain Leading Up To D-Day

Read: The EU’s New Center Point After Brexit: A Field In Bavaria

Read: UK Leaves The European Union After 47 Years, Netizens Share 'Brexit Memes'

Read: Brexit Offers UK A Chance To Fix Immigration System, Restore Control: British Think Tank
 

