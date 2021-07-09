Sarah Everard Case: UK Cop Wayne Couzens Pleads Guilty To 33-year-old Woman's Murder

Wayne Couzens, a London Metropolitan Police officer on July 9 pleaded guilty to murdering the 33-year-old woman Sarah Everard after previously confessing to kidnapping and raping the woman who was just walking back to her home from a friend’s house in south London. Everard, who was a marketing executive went missing on March 3 and her body was then discovered a week later, causing nationwide outrage. Now, Couzens on Friday entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court for which he appeared through video link from Belmarsh high-security prison.

The 48-year-old Couzens joined London’s Metropolitan Police in 2018 and most recently, he had even served in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command. It is an armed unit responsible for guarding embassies in the capital and the parliament. However, the Sarah Everard case prompted women across the UK to share their experiences of being threatened, attacked among other fears while walking alone.

Prosecutor Tom Little said Couzens abducted Everard who was a complete stranger to him, in a rented car. The 33-year-old’s body was discovered in woods close to a piece of land owned by the police officer. Even though Couzens pleaded guilty, prosecutors said that he has not yet revealed where he raped and killed Everard. Couzens is now due to be sentenced during a two-day hearing that will start on September 29. He entered the guilty plea on July 9 after on June 8 he confessed to the kidnap and rape of Everard.

Carolyn Oakley of the Crown Prosecution Service said, “We still do not know what drove him to commit this appalling crime against a stranger...Today is not the day for hearing the facts about what happened to Sarah. Today is a day to remember Sarah, and our thoughts remain with her family and friends."

After Everard disappeared on March 3, Couzens was arrested in Kent, England and charged with 33-year-old’s kidnap and murder. At the time, his primary role was performing uniformed patrol duties of diplomatic premises. Everard’s case triggered thousands of women across the country to share their own experiences of either intimidation or harassment while walking at night.

Sarah Everard case

As per reports, Everard set out on a 50-minute walk home from a friend’s house in south London around 9 PM on March 3 but she never arrived. On March 4, she was reported missing by her boyfriend. On March 12, police confirmed that a body found hidden in woodland at least 80 kilometres southeast of the city is of Everard. Eventually, London police arrested a member of the force’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command as a suspect in the case. Wayne Couzens was then charged before he finally admitted to the crime on Tuesday.

