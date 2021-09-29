Sarah Everard Murder: Guilty Cop Couzens To Be Jailed; UK Fears Safety Of Women & Girls

Sarah Everard's murder guilty, Wayne Couzens, a London Metropolitan Police Officer who confessed and pleaded guilty to killing her after previously admitting to holding the 33-year-old kidnapped, is heading to serve his sentence starting this week. Despite a nationwide outcry for six months since the heinous crime inflicted on Everard, as she walked home in South London, activists and campaigners claim the country is 'still not safe', deeming the era as an 'epidemic' of violence against women and girls.

Previously, Prosecutor Tom Little had told the court that Couzens abducted Everard in a rented car during his COVID-19 patrolling. A missing complaint was filed by her partner the next day while the 33-year-old’s body was recovered in woods close to a piece of land owned by the police officer almost after seven days of the crime.

Wayne Couzens convicted for Sarah Everard's murder and rape

It was brought before the UK court that Couzens had burned the body of Everard to hide the shreds of evidence of her murder. The counsel appearing for the State submitted that he had stuffed the corpse in a green bag, which was specifically purchased for this purpose. Moreover, the court heard that Couzens' deceit involved abusing his position as a Police officer.

The sentencing hearing is said to continue on Thursday and Couzens would be sentenced by this week. The London Metropolitan Police took to Twitter to establish that Sarah Everard's murder guilty will be sentenced for kidnap, murder and rape over the next two days.

"We are sickened, angered and devastated by this man’s crimes which betray everything we stand for. Our thoughts are with Sarah’s family and her many friends. It is not possible for us to imagine what they are going through. We recognise his actions raise many questions and concerns but we will not be commenting further until the hearing is complete," the police department published.

UK activists fear 'epidemic' of crimes against women and girls

While Couzens is expected to be sentenced this week, the plight of endangered women and girls do not seem to quit the UK's period of reckoning. The head of Policy and Campaigns at the UK's End Violence Against Women Coalition, Rebecca Hitchen, has claimed that the United Kingdom is 'nowhere near ending violence against women and girls'.

"All we want is for our organisation not to have to exist anymore, but we are so far away from that being a reality," Hitchen said.

Crime against women in since Sarah Everard's murder

UK statistics of crimes against women and girls paint a stark picture as prosecutions and convictions for rape fell by 59% and 47% respectively since 2016 in England and Wales, as per a government review released three months after Everard's murder. Another UK government report suggests that 80 women have been killed in incidents where 'male is the principal suspect'. According to Counting Dead Women, a group tracking femicide in England has stated that at least 109 women have been killed aforesaid incidents in 2021.

A UK government reports on a strategy to tackle violence against women and girls state 1out of 5 women are victims of sexual assault in their lifetime. Over 27% of females have witnessed or experienced domestic abuse since the age of 16 while 20% of them between years 16 to 75 have experienced stalking.

In the US, an American is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds, with 90 per cent of adult rape victims being female, as per reports of the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.

World Health Organisation warned that globally, violence against women remains 'devastatingly pervasive' and 'across their lifetime, 1 in 3 women, around 736 million are subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence from a non-partner," the WHO enumerated.