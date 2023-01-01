Scarborough Scraps Plans Of New Year Fireworks To Protect Walrus Spotted In Harbor

New Year celebrations came to a slight halt in the United Kingdom’s Scarborough, after an abrupt cancellation of fireworks display to protect a recently discovered Arctic walrus who came ashore. According to BBC, the elaborate event was dropped last minute over concerns that it "could cause distress to the mammal".

Council leader Steve Siddons said that it was disappointing to watch the event getting cancelled, but noted that "the welfare of the walrus has to take precedence.” Siddons revealed that the decision to cancel the display was suggested by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), who have been constantly monitoring the walrus.

The marine mammal has garnered the spotlight since Saturday and is said to be the same one that was seen on the Hampshire coast earlier in December. The animal, named Thor, is believed to be "taking a break", according to wildlife experts who have said that it could continue travelling north after receiving ample rest.

Walrus in Scarborough harbour this am - something I never thought I’d see & just 5 minutes from home😊 pic.twitter.com/TYrlFO8Pve — Steven Wignill (@castlebirder) December 31, 2022

Arctic walrus attracts crowds in Scarborough

On Saturday, crowds of people rushed to see the animal. However, Chris Cook, from the BDMLR charity, said that the walrus should be given time to rest. "We welcome the decision to call off the fireworks but understand that some people will be disappointed the display isn't going ahead. It is extremely rare that an Arctic walrus should come ashore on the Yorkshire coast,” he said, adding that "The creature needs time to rest and recuperate before it continues its journey."

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom rang in the new year with fireworks and drone light displays showcasing the deceased Queen Elizabeth II in London. “I’m so proud of this country and I can’t wait for 2023. Happy New Year!” British prime minister Rishi Sunak said on Twitter.