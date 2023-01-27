Schizophrenia Patient Dead In Surrey Flat For 3 Years; Family Accuse Welfare Services

Laura Winham, who was severely mentally ill, has been found dead in her home which went unnoticed for more than three years, reported the Guardian. The NHS and social services had “abandoned and left to die” the 38-year-old alleged her family member. Winham had schizophrenia, struggled to look after herself, and had become estranged from her family. She was found by police and relatives in May 2021 in a “mummified, almost skeletal state” at her social housing flat in Woking, Surrey.

Further, Winham's family said the welfare and care services have failed to take care of their daughter. The welfare did not keep off Winham’s deteriorating health in the months and years before her death, as per the media report. Apart from that, her routine check-ups have been neglected which would have led to the discovery of her body.

Surrey woman dead in her flat

On the shocking news of the discovery of Laura Winham's death after three-and-a-half years, Winham’s sister Nicky has accused social care and mental health services with several allegations. During these three years, no determined attempts have been taken to establish her well-being by the care services. Laura's disability benefits were cut off and she failed to reply to letters, phone calls, and texts, or answer the door. “Everybody who was in contact with Laura and had a duty to her at some stage simply wiped their hands of her and forgot her. She was abandoned and left to die,” said Laura's sister.

Further, Laura's sister Nicky said, "No one should have to suffer the way Laura did due to the lack of support given to her mental health. We now must live with the devastating sadness of what has happened, and we are sharing our story because we do not want any other families to suffer in this way.”

Meanwhile, a Surrey county council spokesperson addressed the horrifying case, he said, “This is a truly tragic case and our sympathies and deepest condolences are with Laura’s family and friends, reported The Guardian”. Further, the spokesperson added It’s important that every aspect of this complex case is reviewed and we’re committed to participating fully in the inquest process.