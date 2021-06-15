Scientists Identify New Species Of Ancient Shark From 150 Million-year-old-fossil

Scientists discovered new species of armoured shark from a 150-million-year-old fossil. According to a study published on PeerJ, the ancient fossil was found 20 years ago on England’s southern coast, which is now stored at the Etches Collection Museum of Jurassic Marine Life in Kimmeridge. The scientists said that the species belong to a family of sharks - hybodontiform - that are now extinct. They named the genus and species of the new shark ‘Durnonovariaodus maiseyi’.

Sebastian Stumpf, the lead researcher, said, “Durnonovariaodus maiseyi represents an important source of information for better understanding the diversity of sharks in the past as well as for new interpretations of the evolution of hybodontiform sharks, whose relationships are still poorly understood, even after more than 150 years of research”.

As per the study, the shark was assigned to its family based on the shape of its tooth. The scientists said that due to their life-long tooth replacement shark teeth are among the most common vertebrate finds encountered in the fossil record. However, their skeletons are mostly made of cartilage, the reason why they are poorly preserved and badly mineralised.

Hybodontiform sharks first appeared 361mn years ago

They explained that Hybodontiform sharks are one of the most species-rich groups of extinct sharks and represent the closest relatives to modern sharks. They first appeared during the latest Devonian, about 361 million years ago, and went extinct together with dinosaurs at the end of the Cretaceous, about 66 million years ago. The researchers said that the new genus and species Durnonovariaodus maiseyi differs from all other previously described hybodontiform sharks, including those that are characterized by having similarly shaped teeth.

It is worth mentioning that some of the reasons for many shark species going extinct are still not understood by scientists. A recent study had also revealed that about 19 million years, 70 per cent of the world’s sharks had disappeared. The Etches Collection museum has more undescribed shark skeletons, candidates to the same shark family, which will be studied and identified in years to come, according to the scientists.

