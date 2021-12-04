Scientists Warn UK Ministers To 'act Now' Against Omicron To Curb Potential Fourth Wave

As England logged 75 new cases of the new Omicron variant on Friday, scientists have warned UK ministers to "act now" against the strain instead of waiting for new research in order to prevent a potentially "significant wave of infections," The Guardian reported. Growing concerns about the spread of the virus were reflected during the meeting of the SAGE Committee, where experts emphasised that there is no time to wait for more information on the new strain. Additionally, instances of community transmission have also sparked fresh fears after the head of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Dr. Jenny Harries noted cases with no links to travel.

According to The Guardian, following the latest surge in Omicron infections, the government has been privately urged by some of its own scientific advisors to ask people to work from home until Christmas. Meanwhile, the UKHSA is acting to get scientific information available as quickly as possible in order to inform the right balance of interventions to prevent transmission and protect lives. "This will include analysing live samples of the new variant in our laboratories to investigate properties including its response to current vaccines," the agency said in a statement released today.

The warning comes hot on the heels as ministers and National Health Service (NHS) directed GPs and practice nurses in England to join the "national mission" to administer booster shots as quickly as possible to all eligible citizens. Additionally, the warning also follows the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), which revealed that the infection levels have skyrocketed in the UK. According to their survey, nearly 1.65% of the population in England has COVID, which is roughly one in every 60 people. However, none of these cases in the survey were reported to be that of Omicron, which was dubbed as the "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

UK PM suggests Christmas must go ahead "as normally as possible"

Despite the blasphemous rise in number of Omicron variant cases, UK PM Boris Johnson during a visit to Oswestry in Shropshire, on Friday, suggested that Christmas should go ahead as "normally as possible," as reported by the Guardian. He also added that people did not need to cancel plans for parties and nativity plays, after he witnessed some firms and individuals have been cancelling bookings, saying that there was "no need for that at all." Johnson's assertions came as the UK saw a drop in number of people dining out across the country since the reopening from lockdown, the Guardian reported, citing restaurant industry figures.

(Image: AP/PIXABAY)