Scotland: 170 Million-year-old Flying Reptile's Fossil Found; Dubbed 'largest Of Its Kind'

During a field study five years ago, in Isle of Skye in rural northwestern Scotland, palaeontologist Amelia Penny had discovered a fossilised jaw in the landscape.

As per the National Museum of Scotland, the nearly-complete fossil now depicts a 170 million-year-old ancient flying reptile which is considered to be "the largest" of its type ever unearthed from the "Jurassic” era. Further, the fossil will be included in the collection of the museum, as per CBS News.

Natalia Jagielska, a Ph.D. student at the University of Edinburgh, who is also the author of a recent scientific study documenting the discovery, stated that ‘Pterosaurs’ preserved in such excellent condition are extremely unusual, and they are normally found only in a few rock formations in Brazil and China.

“And yet, an enormous superbly preserved pterosaur emerged from a tidal platform in Scotland," CBS News reported citing Jagielska. Further, the discovery has been released in a recent paper published in ‘Current Biology’.

The finding of the 'flying reptile' is considered to be the finest in the UK

The fossil finding, according to Steve Brusatte, a palaeontology professor at Edinburgh University, was the finest in the United Kingdom since the early 1800s, when renowned fossil hunter Mary Anning unearthed numerous key Jurassic fossils on the southern English coast.

He claimed that the specimen possessed "feather light" bones that were "as thin as sheets of paper", and that cutting it out from the rock with diamond-tipped saws took several days. Further, the professor went on to say, “It was nearly midnight when we finished removing it, and we were heaving around 400 pounds off the beach with our torches and headlamps,” as per NBC News.

It is worth noting that the pterosaur was named 'Dearc sgiathanach', which means "winged reptile" in Gaelic. According to the National Museum of Scotland, the title also refers to the Isle of Skye, whose Gaelic name means "the winged isle".

According to CBS News, Pterosaurs, 50 million years prior to birds, were the first creatures to fly. They existed around 230 million years ago, during the Triassic period. Previously, it was believed that they were considerably smaller during the Jurassic period.

