Scotland Election Results: SNP Win Rekindles Hope For Independence Referendum After Brexit

The Scottish National Party won its fourth straight elections on Thursday, May 6, securing 64 of the 129 seats in the Edinburgh-based Scottish Parliament. The recently concluded elections thus extend the party's dominance of Scottish politics since it first came to power in 2007.

While Scotland voted, several smaller by-elections took place across Britain, which resulted in the Labour Party's victory in the Welsh Parliamentary election. However, the biggest implications in the election were that it could pave way for the break-up of the United Kingdom.

SNP wins third straight term since 2007

Although the Scottish National Party (SNP) won only 64 seats and failed to get the magic number it would need to hold a majority as Scotland allocates some by a form of proportional representation. The SNP may have fallen short but it will still be able to govern for the next five years with the eight members of the Scottish Greens party wh also back the notion of Scotland's independence.

SNP leader and Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said her immediate priority would be steering Scotland through the coronavirus pandemic and that the legitimacy of an independence referendum remains SNP majority or not.

Scotland's First Minister is the leader of the Scottish Government and keeper of the Great Seal of Scotland who also chairs the Cabinet and is primarily responsible for the formulation, development and presentation of Scottish Government policy under the UK Parliament.

Scottish independence “is now a matter of fundamental democratic principle,” Sturgeon said, adding that “it is the will of the country.”

Although UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the leader of the Conservative Party would have the final say on whether or not to permit a referendum on Scotland independence, with enough resistance from the convoluting parties, another referendum may not be completely out of the realm of possibility.

Presently, Boris Johnson shows intent on resisting a second vote, inevitably setting up the possibility of renewed tensions between his government and Sturgeon's devolved administration. This claim is reasonably substantiated by his own piece in The Daily Telegraph newspaper, in which he had stated that another referendum would be "irresponsible and reckless".

The UK PM argues that the issue was settled in 2014 itself when 55% of the Scotts favoured the remaining part of the UK. However, the equations have changed due to BREXIT with Scotland taken out of the European Union against its will.

Devolution in the United Kingdom

The Scottish Government runs the country in relation to matters that are devolved from Westminster in London.

Devolution is the Parliament of the UK's statutory granting of a greater level of self-autonomy to the Scottish Parliament, the Welsh Parliament, the Northern Ireland Assembly and the London Assembly. While it differs from federalism in that the ultimate authority resides in central government, the UK still has supreme control over its assemblies to create, repeal and amend any particular statutory laws.

Future of Devolution

A Scottish independence referendum can be expected as SNP seals a fourth consecutive win. Devolution is on its course for a major revamp and the UK may have to reconsider absolving itself of holding on to more contrived powers in the future and adopt further constitutional changes.