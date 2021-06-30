Scotland Records Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 Cases Linked To Euro 2020 Football Matches

As Euro 2020 kickstarted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, around 2,000 cases of coronavirus infections in Scotland have been linked to the people watching the matches. In a weekly report published on June 30, Public Health Scotland has said that two-thirds of the 1,9991 COVID-19 cases were the people who travelled to London for Scotland’s game with England on June 18 including the 397 fans who were inside the Wembley stadium in London to watch the match. Meanwhile, a comparatively small number of coronavirus infections were also registered from the people attending the Fanzone in Glasgow or Scotland's two home matches at Hampden.

As per reports, Scotland was only allocated 2,600 tickets for the match earlier this month in London due to COVID-19 restrictions in place. However, as per BBC report, tens of thousands of fans are believed to have travelled to London despite the authorities warning against the travel if they could not secure a ticket. Several football fans had gathered in large groups in central London ahead of the game on June 18 with police moving those in Leicester Square after halftime.

Both formal and informal attendees tagged

Public Health Scotland also said that it had tagged COVID-19 positive cases for people who attended either Euro 2020 organised event including the matches along with the ones who tested positive after attending an informal gathering such as a pub or a house party to watch the football match. After doing so, the Scottish authorities noted that 1,294 of the 1,991 total cases were among the people who travelled to London including 397 who were actually at the match.

The remaining 55 COVID-19 cases were reported at the Fanzone, 38 had been at the Scotland-Croatia match at Hampden and 37 at the team’s opening fixture against the Czech republic. Nearly 90% of the total cases were among males with three quarters of 1,470 COVID-19 cases being among people aged between 20 and 39. Since the start of the Euro 2020 tournament began on June 11, more than 30,000 people in Scotland have tested positive for the highly infectious disease.

IMAGE: AP