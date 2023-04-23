Scotland To Host 'service Of Dedication' For King Charles After His Coronation

The upcoming coronation of the King and Queen Consort will be followed by a special Scottish service later this year. During the service of dedication and thanksgiving, to be held at St Giles' Cathedral, Prince Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland, the oldest crown jewels in Britain which are currently on display in the Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle. The Honours of Scotland will be ceremoniously escorted from Edinburgh Castle to the cathedral by a people's procession consisting of approximately 100 representatives from across Scotland, as per a report from Press Association.

Prior to the Scottish service, First Minister Humza Yousaf is expected to travel to London to attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6th. The coronation of the King and Queen Consort will be a momentous event and will garner widespread attention and anticipation in both Scotland and the United Kingdom as a whole.

The ceremony will include the Stone of Destiny

The upcoming coronation ceremony is expected to feature the prominent inclusion of the Stone of Destiny, which will be placed in the coronation chair for the event. The Stone of Destiny, also known as the Stone of Scone, holds great historical and cultural significance in Scotland, and its presence during the coronation is expected to be a key part of the ceremony.

In addition to the formal ceremony, individuals and organisations have been invited to participate in various celebratory events during the coronation weekend, such as street parties, community lunches, and charity events. First Minister Humza Yousaf expressed his plans to attend the coronation on May 6th and highlighted the opportunities for people across Scotland to mark this historic occasion in their own ways, such as watching the ceremony on big screens, hosting street parties, or participating in charity and local events.

Here is what you need to know about the Stone of Destiny

The Stone of Destiny is a historic symbol of Scottish monarchy and has been an integral part of Scottish coronation ceremonies for centuries. The stone is a rectangular block of red sandstone, roughly 26 inches by 16 inches by 10 inches in size, and weighs approximately 336 pounds (152 kg).

The Stone of Destiny has a rich history and is believed to have been used as a ceremonial stone for the inauguration of Scottish Kings since ancient times. According to legend, the stone was used in the coronation of the first King of Scots, Kenneth MacAlpin, in the 9th century. It has also been associated with other significant Scottish historical events and figures, including Robert the Bruce and William Wallace.

The Stone of Destiny gained international attention in 1950 when it was stolen from Westminster Abbey in London by a group of Scottish nationalists. The stone was recovered and returned to Westminster Abbey in 1951, but in 1996, it was agreed that the stone would be permanently returned to Scotland. In 1999, the stone was officially returned to Scotland and is now kept in Edinburgh Castle, where it is on display in the Crown Room.