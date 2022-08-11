Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, stated that UK foreign minister Liz Truss questioned her about how to get a Vogue magazine interview when they briefly met at Cop26 2021.

On August 10, Nicola Sturgeon spoke at an Edinburgh Fringe event about meeting the Conservative leadership frontrunner at the global climate conference in Glasgow, shortly after her second interview with the fashion bible was published. It's worth mentioning that Truss called Sturgeon an "attention seeker" during hustings, adding that the first minister was "best ignored".

When they last met in person, according to Sturgeon, "I had just done, and this is going to sound really up myself but I don’t mean to … I’d just been interviewed by Vogue, as you do … that was the main thing she wanted to talk to me about, she wanted to know how she could get into Vogue." She further added, "MP (Truss) looked a little bit like she had swallowed a wasp."

The first minister further added that the only time she had previously spoken to Truss in person was at the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November of last year. The first minister of Scotland was responding to remarks made by Truss at a Conservative leadership hustings event in Exeter, where Truss referred to Sturgeon as an attention seeker and advised the audience to ignore her.

Truss had earlier stated, "She (Sturgeon) is an attention seeker, that’s what she is. What we need to do is show the people of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales what we’re delivering for them and making sure that all of our government policies apply right across the United Kingdom."

UK PM Race

Meanwhile, on August 8, the race to elect a new Conservative Party leader, who will take over as British Prime Minister early next month, heated up as the two finalists, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, clashed over their proposals to address the country's soaring cost-of-living crisis.

The issue of inflation and how to best control it has emerged as the main battleground in the race for 10 Downing Street, with both candidates taking opposing positions. While Truss has promised immediate tax cuts if elected, Sunak has promised more targeted assistance for the most vulnerable households as well as longer-term tax cuts.

Image: AP