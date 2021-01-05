Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Vows Scotland's Return To European Union

The First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has asserted that the region will return to the European Union soon. While taking to Twitter, Sturgeon suggested that Scotland could emerge independent of Great Britain, just as the United Kingdom finalised Brexit. On January 1, the Scottish minister said that Scotland has been taken out of the 27-nation bloc against its will and she added that the country will be back soon.

Scotland will be back soon, Europe. Keep the light on 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿❤️🇪🇺❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/qJMImoz3y0 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 31, 2020

As independent Ireland takes up her seat on the @UN Security Council today, not (yet) independent Scotland is taken out of the EU against our will. Time to put ourselves in the driving seat of our own future, Scotland #indyref2 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 1, 2021

With the start of 2021, the transition period in the relations between the UK and the EU came to an end and the agreement on the post-Brexit relationship between the two has entered into force. According to reports, Sturgeon has repeatedly said that Scotland had voted against Brexit in 2016 and the withdrawal from the EU took place against the will of the Scottish people. Further, she also called for holding a second referendum on Scottish independence from the UK.

Second referendum ruled out

Scotland was promised a referendum on devolution by the Labour Party before the 1997 election, and the promise was carried out later that year, leading to the creation of a Scottish Parliament in 1999. The Devolved powers included health, housing, fire services, some areas of transport, and education. However, Scotland has always had its own education system and a separate legal system.

The British government has kept many powers, including defence, foreign policy, and most forms of tax. Back in 2014, Scotland had rejected independence in a referendum; however, renewed pressure for a fresh one has grown since Britain voted to leave European Union in 2016, a decision opposed by several voters north of the border. The SNP has said that a second referendum on independence should happen if the party wins, but Johnson has ruled this out.

