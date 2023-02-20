Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's Resignation Leaves SNP In A 'state Of Civil War'

Heated conversations ensued in the Scottish National Party as leadership contenders debated key policy issues following the resignation of Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and erstwhile community safety minister Ash Regan, both of which have confirmed partaking in the leadership race, locked horns on issues such as gender reform, Scotland's independence, and road-building.

As the squabble went on, ex-health secretary Jeane Freeman exhorted the politicians to stop arguing or else they could lose support. "It is increasingly clear that Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation, far from quelling the enormous divisions within the SNP, has only amplified them," said Scottish Tory deputy leader Meghan Gallacher.

"The SNP are split from top to bottom on policy and personality, with senior figures knocking lumps out of each other in public. We see these splits in the two leadership campaigns to launch so far, with Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan at odds with each other over independence strategy and gender reform," she continued, according to The Daily Mail.

Gallacher said that the bickering shows the party being in a "state of civil war." " The SNP are like a nest of vipers, with bitter policy and personality disagreements all over the place," she said.

Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf confirm running in leadership race

As Yousaf and Regan clashed, the latter vowed that she will call an independence convention on the first day of her leadership. Furthermore, she signalled that she would attempt to turn each election into a "de facto referendum." "I propose that we take control of the process towards independence ourselves. If pro-independence parties, with a clear mandate for such actions in their manifestos, have more than 50 percent plus one of the votes cast in a Westminster or Holyrood election this will be a clear instruction that Scotland wishes to be an independent nation," she said.

"We will invite the Westminster Government to the Scottish Government to commence negotiations and set a time frame for Scotland’s withdrawal from the UK," she added. On the other hand, Yousaf appeared to be receiving backing from several top allies of Sturgeon. In a campaign clip, he sang praises of the "exceptional" outgoing First Minister and claimed that he has "been trusted by Nicola Sturgeon with some of the toughest jobs in government."