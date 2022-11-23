The Scottish independence referendum occured in 2014, in which 55.3% of the people voted against Scottish independence and 44.7% of the people voted in favour of Scotland's independence from Great Britain. David Cameron was PM of Great Britain at that time and he had agreed to the referendum and campaigned in Scotland intensively, making the case against Scottish independence.

He won and Britain thought the matter was settled and the Union was safe. The referendum was afterall called a once-in-a-lifetime referendum. However, things got a bit complicated when the UK voted for Brexit. The UK is made up of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. England is the core of the nation and all the other regions have their own separate parliament with devolved powers. These parliaments did not exist earlier and the process of devolution which has led to devolved powers and separate parliaments was carried out to blunt the demands of independence. In the Brexit referendum, the majority of Scotland voted to remain with the EU, but that did not matter as the majority of England voted to leave the EU and England has a higher population density, so in the end, what England thought about the EU mattered more than what Scotland thought about the EU.

SNP's rationale for Scottish independence

Nicola Sturgeon, head of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) and Scotland's first minister, used this rationale to explain why Scotland should hold another independence referendum. She reasons that when people voted against Scottish independence in 2014, they obviously did not know UK was going to leave the EU in 2016. The fact that the majority of people in Scotland voted to remain in the EU and yet they can't have their wish because the will of the Scottish people has been overruled by the will of the English people, is proof that Scotland needs to be independent to act on the wishes of its people, Sturgeon says.

Westminster's views

Westminster, however, is not persuaded by the logic and has said that the 2014 independence referendum was a once in a lifetime referendum and it won't happen again. Successive British PMs, be it Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, have all rejected the idea of another referendum. SNP's head Nicola Sturgeon is determined to have another shot at independence, so she approached the British Supreme Court. It is important to flag that unlike the US, the UK has not always had a Supreme Court and it is a relatively new institution. The UK does not have a written constitution either but a common law tradition, based on hundreds of years of precedent and more importantly acts of Parliament.

British Supreme Court's latest decision and its impact

So when Nicola Sturgeon approached the British Supreme Court, seeking permission to hold another Scottish referendum on her own, without the approval of Westminster, most students of British law knew that the Supreme Court would not grant her that permission as the decision to grant or deny that permission is a prerogative of Westminster. The Supreme Court's judgement was slated for 9:45 AM and the decision was that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for an independence referendum. The judgement of the Supreme Court was unanimous and it was read out by the President of Supreme Court Lord Reed. "The Scotland Act gives the Scottish Parliament limited powers," he said, adding that the Scottish parliament cannot conduct an independence referendum without Westminister's approval. The reason behind this is the fact that on matters related to the union of Scotland and England, Westminster has the ultimate power.

Roots of Scottish independence movement

The very flag of the UK i.e. the Union Jack, is a representation of the union between the kingdoms. If Scotland were to ever succeed in gaining independence from UK, the flag of UK will have to change and the St. Andrews cross and color blue would disappear from the flag. Only the St. George cross (representing England) and St. Patrick cross (representing Northern Ireland) will remain. Scottish and English kings fought against each other for centuries, with England vying for control over Scotland. From 1603, both England and Scotland had the same monarch and formed a loose union called the Union of Crowns.

This occurred because Queen of England, Elizabeth 1 of the Tudor dynasty had no heirs. Her nearest relatives were members of the Stuart dynasty of Scotland, who inherited the English throne after her death, thus becoming monarchs of England along with monarchs of Scotland which they already were. More than a 100 years later, the Union of 1707 gave birth to the United Kingdom. Before the Union of 1707, England and Scotland were seperate states/ kingdoms with one monarch, after the Union of 1707, they "United into One Kingdom by the Name of Great Britain". Historians have discovered that other than Scottish elites, most people of Scotland were against this Union.

The roots of Scottish independence go back to the opposition of this 1707 Union. It is in fact this 1707 union that led to the establishment of Westminster as Great Britain's parliament, the very same institution, without whose permission today, Scotland cannot hold an independence referendum. Historians have written numerous books detailing how the English used Bribery and patronage to co-opt the Scottish elite and make them support the Union of 1707. The Supreme Court's latest decision will be a sigh of relief for Westminister but the issue of Scottish parliament won't go away, as per reports from the BBC.

Image: AP