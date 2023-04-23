Scottish Island For Sale: Own Your Own Paradise For Under $200k

For those seeking an escape from the daily grind, an opportunity has arisen to own a remote island with no other inhabitants. Barlocco Island, located off the southern coast of Scotland, is currently on the market with offers over £150,000 ($190,000). “There’s still a very romantic sentiment attached to owning your very own Scotƫish private island, where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy some peace and tranquillity in the most beautiful scenery around,” reads a statement from Aaron Edgar of Galbraith Group, the agent handling the sale.

Prospective buyers of Barlocco Island are unlikely to be seeking a convenient commute, as the nearest town is approximately six miles away and the closest train station in Dumfries requires an hour-long bus ride. Furthermore, the island is located over 350 miles from London and over 100 miles from Edinburgh. Despite these logistical challenges, the island boasts picturesque scenery with lush green grass and rocky outcrops extending to the sea. Covering an area of approximately 25 acres, the island currently lacks any buildings but features a flood pond that serves as a water source for livestock and wildlife during the winter months.

Sounds economical, any downside?

There is one catch, though. You can't build anything on the island. "There are no current or historic planning consents or applications relating to the Island. Any planning opportunities should be investigated by the buyer directly with the local planning authority," reads Galbraith's website, where the property is being listed. Also, "there are no services or natural water supplies except the flood pond." So anyone who does end up buying this island will clearly have to dedicate a lot of time to make it suitable for human domicile, assuming the authorities grant all the permits necessary.

Here's how to reach the island

During low tide, Barlocco Island is accessible by foot, tractor, or quadbike, providing a unique opportunity to explore its remote terrain. When the tide is higher, boats can be anchored at the pebble beach, offering a perfect base for activities such as cold water swimming and waterside picnics.

Notably, Barlocco Island is situated in a Site of Special Scientific Interest, a designated area in the UK known for its rare species of fauna and flora. The island serves as a haven for various wildlife, including great black-backed gulls, as well as hosting unique plants such as rock sea lavender and fragrant orchid. This adds to the island's allure and natural beauty, making it a potential heaven for nature enthusiasts and conservationists alike.

Edgar has noted a strong demand from both domestic and international buyers for private islands in Scotland, as evidenced by their previous experience in handling the sale of several such properties. This suggests a growing trend among potential buyers seeking unique and secluded island retreats, including Barlocco Island.