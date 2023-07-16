Scottish Man, Known For Viral Dress Photo, Allegedly Tried To Murder His Wife

Keir Johnston, the Scottish man who gained fame in 2015 due to the viral internet debate surrounding his mother-in-law's dress, is now facing serious criminal charges. Johnston, 38, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, accused of attempting to murder his wife, Grace Johnston, after an alleged 11-year campaign of domestic violence and coercive control.

According to the charges, cited in an New York Post report, Keir Johnston engaged in a pattern of domestic abuse and control against Grace, which reportedly culminated in a violent incident last March. It is alleged that he pinned her to the ground and compressed her neck in an attempt to kill her. Keir vehemently denied all allegations against him, including claims that he repeatedly assaulted his wife, brandished a knife, and attempted to strangle her.

Keir allegedly abused his wife for many years

The prosecution also outlined a series of other incidents that allegedly occurred between April 2019 and March 2022. These included claims that Keir pushed Grace against a wall, shouted at her, throttled her, and even tried to strike her through an open car window.

Additionally, there was an alleged incident in which Keir put Grace in a headlock and forcibly removed her from a pub after she refused to leave with him. Further accusations stated that Keir isolated Grace from her friends and family and controlled her access to money, monitoring and restricting her financial resources.

Here is what else you need to know

An image of the viral dress | Image: Twitter/@RoFlo

The Johnstons gained public attention in 2015 when a photo of a dress worn by Grace's mother, Cecilia Bleasdale, at their wedding became an internet sensation. The dress sparked a divisive online debate, as some individuals perceived it as blue and black, while others saw it as white and gold. The controversy, dubbed "the dress that broke the internet," captivated not only the couple's inner circle but also celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Chrissy Teigen, who shared their thoughts on the optical illusion.

The case of attempted murder against Keir Johnston will proceed to a preliminary hearing before a trial scheduled for 2024. This serious criminal charge underscores the stark contrast between the viral fame the couple experienced in 2015 and the allegations of domestic violence and attempted murder that have now come to light.