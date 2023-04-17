Scottish Tory Faces Criticism Over A Controversial Remark; Seeks Apology

After making a controversial remark when he linked trans people and people who have learning difficulties, a Scottish Tory, MSP Stephen Kerr has apologised, reported the UK-based tabloid The Metro. The tweet, which has been now deleted, brought condemnation on Friday against Kerr. The Scottish Tory has criticised the government's Gender Recognition Reform (GRR) bill. The proposal has been passed by Holyrood in December; however, was dropped by Westminster weeks later. The bill was supposed to make it easier for trans Scots to legally change their gender. Many of the Tory MSPs voted against the legislation. However, Humza Yousaf, the First Minister of Scotland, committed to fighting for the bill, which brought the issue back to the forefront of Scottish politics.

Later, Kerr sought an apology and said, " I take full responsibility for everything on my Twitter and would like to apologise for any offence caused. The tweet was written in haste by a member of my team and then deleted as it does not reflect my views."

MSP Stephen Kerr faces criticism for his controversial remark

The deleted tweet by Kerr said: ‘The coming of a new First Minister brought the chance to review the Gender Reform Bill, and ask questions Sturgeon didn’t bother with. ‘Why are more young people wanting to change their gender? Is there a link with having learning/development disabilities?’ ‘But they don’t care.’

The reaction to his tweet was swift and politicians in the community who have been targetted in that tweet were criticising the central Scotland representative, Kerr. Scottish National Party (SNP) councillor for Westhill and District Fatima Joji wrote, "I have no words. Look at that second paragraph. Is he for real?" With the tweet, he also shared the photo of the tweet posted by Stephan Kerr on Twitter with the date and time.

I have no words. Look at that second paragraph. Is he for real? pic.twitter.com/KForopljoX — Cllr Fatima (Zahra) Joji (@fatima_joji) April 14, 2023

Some of them pointed out that Kerr has provided no evidence at all for his claim. Meanwhile, according to the Dundee local Rhonda Miller, "Anybody thinking @ScotTories will deal with Stephen Kerr over his appalling tweet are mixing them up with a party that has integrity and decency at its core." Notably, Kerr deleted the tweet and posted a new tweet on the social media platform. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The change of First Minister gave the chance for the ScotGov to review the Gender Reform bill, and ask questions which weren't addressed previously. Most importantly, ScotGov could reconsider its opposition to some very sensible opposition amendments. But it hasn't happened."