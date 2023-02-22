Security Alert At US Embassy In London, Staff Asked To Stay Away From Windows

The US embassy in London went into lockdown after a security alert was issued by the authorities on Wednesday. According to Daily Mail, the staff inside were asked to duck and remain away from windows. The images of the whole ordeal were circulated online, however, it is still unclear why the alerts were issued. People outside the building told the British news outlet that armed police and sniffer dogs were seen patrolling the area. “Alarm at the US Embassy in London. They told us to move far from the windows. The situation is ongoing,” one Twitter user wrote.

Alarm at the US Embassy in London. They told us to move far from the windows. The situation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/r4xEZJhSMV — Aro Korol (@arokorol) February 22, 2023

Situation normal

Minutes after the news broke out, the US embassy in London took to Twitter to explain the incident. In the tweet, the Embassy stated that the local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package from outside the Embassy. The tweet also thanked the metropolitan police for their swift action.

“The US Embassy is back to normal business operations. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy. Thanks to @metpoliceuk for your swift action, and thanks to all visitors for your cooperation and patience at this time,” the embassy wrote on Twitter. The statement came after the Daily Mail UK reported that the Metropolitan Police said that they were aware of the incident.