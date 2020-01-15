Seeds From Newton's Famous Apple Tree Planted At His England Home

The iconic apple tree which led to the discovery of gravity by Sir Isaac Newton was again given attention on January 13 when the seeds from that same tree were used to plant new one in the physicist's home at Woolsthorpe Manor in Lincolnshire The seeds were taken abroad by the International Space Station in 2015 by Major Time Peake as a part of the Pips in Space Project and were finally returned to earth in 2016. Reportedly, Kew Gardens nurtured the seeds to maturity until they were ready for a permanent home after 330 years.

Delighted to welcome Tim Peake @astro_timpeake @andrealeadsom to #IsaacNewton's home. Ceremony to announce the winners #NewtonsSpaceSaplings and plant one in our historic orchard. Joint project with @spacegovuk @kewgardens to inspire the next generation. https://t.co/ak2bB3rA4T pic.twitter.com/vUZYLOZmdH — NTWoolsthorpe Manor (@NTWoolsthorpe) January 13, 2020

Time Peake called the planting ceremony 'very special' and also thanked the Manor house for harvesting the 'space-flown' seeds. Peake also mentioned that the mission was named 'Principia' in homage to Newton's defining work and ideas about gravity. According to the Major, this mission should inspire especially young people with the 'adventure and excitement' of space.

A very special tree planting ceremony today. Special thanks to @NTWoolsthorpe for harvesting the seeds and @kewgardens for nurturing these ‘space flown’ pips into healthy saplings, ready to inspire a future #IsaacNewton perhaps...🍏 https://t.co/shUDE5XZ4Z — Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) January 13, 2020

Other locations selected for plantation

The pips for the 'famous Apple tree' will also be planted in other locations including Eden Project in Cornwall, Jodrell Bank Discovery Centre in Cheshire, and the Royal Parks and National Physical Laboratory in Middlesex, The Brogdale Collections in Kent, the Catalyst Science Discovery Centre in Cheshire, South Derbyshire District Council and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs in Vienna.

As per international reports, Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said that Peake's first trip to space became a source of national pride and inspired people across the country. The astronaut's mission has reportedly contributed to the continued success of the space industry. Peake also reportedly said that he was thankful for the nurturing at Kew which enables the growth of 'fine young trees which might further inspire 'potential Isaac Newtons.

