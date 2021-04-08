'Send Them Back': Ousted Myanmar Ambassador To UK Calls On Johnson To Reject Junta Envoy

Myanmar’s ambassador to the UK, Kyaw Zwar Minn who has been locked out of his embassy by the representatives of his nation’s military, has called on the British government to not recognise the junta’s envoy. The locked-out ambassador to the UK also urged UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to send Minn’s replacements and his allies back to Myanmar.

In the latest move that would imprint UK-Myanmar relations for a long time, Minn was locked out of the embassy in London on April 7 by his deputy at the behest of the Myanmar military that seized the power of Southeast Asian country in February this year. As per the Guardian report, a spokesperson for Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn said, “The ambassador has been recalled by the Myanmar military regime – since then he has stopped following instructions from the Myanmar foreign ministry."

"We believe the UK government would not back those who are working for the military junta and we also would like to urge the UK government to send them back,” the statement reportedly added. READ | Myanmar ambassador to UK locked out of London embassy

Reportedly a letter to the UK Foreign Office from those in control of the Myanmar embassy said that the deputy ambassador Chit Win took over as chargé d’affaires as of April 7 after Minn had been officially recalled on March 9, according to the letter. This further left the British Foreign Office in a pickle because they are not supposed to choose the identity of foreign ambassador even though it had been formally pushing Myanmar to clarify its diplomatic representations on Wednesday night. Myanmar foreign ministry also denounced Minn being locked out.

Press Release by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/JCoyearOft — CRPH Myanmar (@CrphMyanmar) April 8, 2021

Raab on Myanmar military’s ‘bullying'

British Foreign secretary Dominic Raab in a tweet on April 8 urged the Myanmar military to end its ‘bullying’ while paying tribute to the locked-out Myanmar ambassador to the UK for his ‘courage’. Further, Raab who is presently in Southeast Asia called for an end to the coup that has engulfed the nation in utter chaos and the junta has still not given in to people’s demands and global pressure. Even though the UK Foreign secretary reiterated the nation’s support for Minn, he did not specify which ambassador will be recognised by the British government.

We condemn the bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime in London yesterday, and I pay tribute to Kyaw Zwar Minn for his courage. The UK continues to call for an end to the coup and the appalling violence, and a swift restoration of democracy — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) April 8, 2021

Image credits: AP

