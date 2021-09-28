Fisherman Simon Davidson had never imagined his bait would one day catch a giant fish until he hooked a seven-foot monster shark seven miles away from the Devon coast near Ilfracombe. The 39-year-old was left speechless after his hands laid on a 550lb jackpot in British waters. Davidson, along with his companions, had left the shore for his fish hunt, but when he hooked one porbeagle shark, the fishermen were extremely delighted and called it the "catch of a lifetime".

According to a report by Daily Mail, Davidson, along with his six other friends struggled for more than an hour to reel the giant shark into their boat. He said, this was one of the biggest catches by his bait, and the largest shark his friend Dan had ever seen. They were on a two-day tour and the shark was caught on the second day.

As per Daily Mail, Davidson told "I originally started as a freshwater angler but was drawn to the allure of big game fishing, so I was deliberately on the lookout for big sharks. "I'd heard the North Devon coast was a good spot for porbeagles, and I knew Dan Hawkins at Reel Deal Charters was renowned for catching them." He said he hired the boat for two days and this one came along on the second day. "It was by far the biggest we'd caught and one of the largest Dan had ever seen. My bait got taken and I didn't think it was a big fish because it hadn't started to fight yet".

Davidson explained his hour-long struggle. He said after the shark got hooked, it pulled around 600 meters of line, challenging them to a brutal battle. But after "an hour agony", the seven of them were successful in dragging 550lbs of "pure muscle". The fishermen finally managed to bring the monster shark to the side of the boat to take its measurement. After taking the measurement, Davidson unhooked the shark and back into the sea.

This was recorded as one of the biggest catches on the British waves. The official record for the biggest porbeagle shark caught in the UK stands at 507lbs, which was caught back in the year 1993 by Scots fisherman Chris Bennett. However, Davidson's catch will not be recorded officially because the British Records Fish Committee considers only those fish as potential record fish, which are weighed on land, meaning killed and then measured. Most fishermen avoid killing them, but they often take their measurements and weights for their personal records.

Image: Facebook/@Simondavidson