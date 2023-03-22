Ship Dislodges And Tips Over At Edinburgh Dockyard In Scotland, 25 Injured

Over two dozen people were left injured after a ship tipped over at a dockyard in Edinburgh, UK. According to Manchester Evening News, Scottish emergency services were called to report that a ship had become dislodged from its port at the Imperial Dock in Leith Edinburgh. According to the British news outlet, the incident took place at around 8:35 am on Wednesday. After getting a call, The Scottish Ambulance Service sent five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other resources to the scene where the incident took place. Fire services were also reported at the site.

Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks- a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds.

Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly.

Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/aREtG80Gq1 March 22, 2023

According to Manchester Evening News, the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that at least 15 people were taken to the hospital following the incident, while the other 10 patients were treated and discharged at the scene. The Petrel of the ship leaned at a 45-degree angle in the Edinburgh dock. As per the report by the news outlet, The Petral is a research vessel; which was bought and outfitted by late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

Locals advised avoiding the area

Authorities are now urging locals to avoid the area at all costs while the rescue operation is being carried out. How the whole ordeal took place is still a matter under investigation. According to Manchester Evening News, Leith councillor Adam McVey stated that the ship was dislodged due to strong and intense winds in the area. McVey described the whole incident as “terrifying” for those who were onboard. “Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks – a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds. Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid the area," he wrote on Twitter. A spokeswoman from Scotland police also gave an update on the situation. “Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on the dry dock has become dislodged from its holding,” she said. “Police were called to attend at around 8.35 am on Wednesday and officers remain at the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access,” she added.