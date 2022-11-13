Should Harry, Meghan Lose Their Titles If Duke's Memoir Attacks Royals? What Britons Think

As the release date of Prince Harry’s memoir is nearing, a recent poll revealed that the majority of Britons believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles if the Duke's upcoming memoir criticises the Royal Family. According to the exclusive Techne survey conducted for Express.co.uk, 59% of respondents believe that the pair should no longer be referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if the forthcoming book, 'Spare', condemns the monarchy.

It is pertinent to mention that the publishing date for Prince Harry's book, which was initially announced last year, is slated to release on January 10, 2023. The book is titled "Spare." It was written with "raw, unflinching honesty," according to the publisher Penguin Random House, and is filled with "insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," according to the Associated Press.

Recent poll over Duke's memoir

For the poll, nearly 1,625 British individuals were surveyed between November 9 and 10, in which almost 25% said "no," and 15% stated they were unsure. Furthermore, the survey results revealed that all age groups were broadly in agreement with the topic.

If Harry's book attacks the royal family, 62% of those aged between 18 and 34 agreed that the Sussexes should not hold their titles. Further, 58% of Tory supporters and 59% of Labour people support stripping Harry and Meghan of their titles.

Besides this, 60% of Remainers and 58% of Brexiteers agreed that the Sussexes should lose their titles if the book contains disparaging remarks about the monarchy.

According to the Express report, this poll came after the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, who are currently residing in the US after resigning from their official responsibilities in 2020, made a series of shocking accusations about the royal family. The Duke's memoir, which is being released only a few months into King Charles' reign, will have the Royal Family on alert for brand-new revelations.

Furthermore, while announcing the date of the book, Penguin Random House in a statement recalled the devastating passing of Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, in 1997 and the image of Harry and his brother, Prince William, "walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror".

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/mu9zlwYflf pic.twitter.com/Uq0Noch08C — Penguin Random House 🐧🏠📚 (@penguinrandom) October 27, 2022

The phrase "the heir and a spare," which is regularly used to refer to royal siblings, appears to have some connection to the memoir's title. Notably, William, the present Prince of Wales and Harry's brother, is the legitimate heir to the British throne.

Since the book's first announcement in July 2021, rumours have persisted among both royal watchers and the general public. "Spare" immediately climbed to the top 10 on Amazon.com's bestseller list after being revealed on October 27. As per media reports, Harry reportedly received an advance of $20 million for the book.

Image: AP