Sir David Amess Murder: Scotland Yard Chief Constable Invites UK MPs To Safety Briefings

Following the assassination of Conservative lawmaker Sir David Amess, the most senior officer of Scotland police has invited the members of Parliament (MPs) and members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) to safety briefings which he is considering as a priority. According to Chief Constable Iain Livingstone, four virtual 'safety briefing' sessions with specialised police have been arranged. The National Counter Terrorism Security Office guidelines have already been shared with lawmakers by the police force.

On October 15, David was stabbed numerous times while meeting with constituents at a church hall in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. Chief Constable Livingston stated in a letter obtained by BBC Scotland that the Conservative MP's murder had "rightly given rise to wide-spread shock and distress". He went on to say that Police Scotland has arranged a number of one-hour briefings on Thursday and Friday.

Chief Constable writes about security briefings addressing UK MPs and MSPs

In the letter, the Chief Constable wrote hoping that the MPs and MSPs would attend the security briefings. He even added saying that if they have any particular personal issues, then they must contact their local area commander. The Police force has provided guidelines with local government organisation Cosla for distribution to councillors, in addition to approaching lawmakers at Westminster and Holyrood. After the gruesome attack on the British lawmaker, the head constable promised that his police officers would do all possible to protect them.

Iain Livingstone continued in his letter that these attacks are uncommon, yet, they are upsetting and inexcusable. He even highlighted that factor that the elected officials of the nation should be able to carry out their responsibilities securely. He concluded the letter by advising that they must use the 999 number in an emergency if they feel threatened.

Further, British Police have apprehended a 25-year-old man upon the suspicion of the British lawmaker's murder, which they are considering as a terrorist event. Additionally, Holyrood presiding officer Alison Johnstone announced that the UK MSPs will be given police safety advice. The UK MPs and MSPs could address any kind of potential threats and worries for the security of their workers and families with cops, she added. The head of security for the Scottish Parliament has also published a caution of the safety measures in place.

Meanwhile, On October 18, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson led a solemn parliament in honouring Conservative lawmaker Sir David Amess. According to The Associated Press, Amess was targeted merely because he was a politician, and Johnson paid tribute to the deceased lawmaker on Monday.

(Image: AP)