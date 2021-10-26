Sir David Attenborough Warns World Leaders To Act On Climate Change Before 'it's Too Late'

The founding member of the 1960 World Wildlife Fund, broadcaster and climate change activist Sir David Attenborough warned the world leaders to act decisively now on climate change or else "it will be too late" for the planet. Speaking to BBC News ahead of the COP26 climate summit, he said that the world's wealthiest nations have a moral obligation to assist the poorest, and ignoring the matter would be 'truly catastrophic'. He stated that the situation on the planet is becoming more disastrous with each passing month.

The 95-year-old activist believes that wealthier western countries, such as the United Kingdom, have a moral obligation to assist refugees displaced by climate change. "We caused it - our type of industrialization is one of the primary contributors to climate change. As a result, we have a moral responsibility," he was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Sir Attenborough's remarks came ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, which begins on October 31, and has been hailed as the final best chance to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. He will attend the summit and has previously been a huge critic of climate change deniers. Earlier this month, he indicated that the possibility of COP26 gave him "some hope." People all over the world will hear for the first time about what we should do, as well as evaluations of the problems and solutions, he added as reported by BBC News.

UK PM concerned about achieving key breakthrough at COP26

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to greet world leaders as they arrive in Glasgow for the summit. He stated that it was "touch and go" whether key targets would be completed because the heads of some of the world's worst polluting countries are planning to skip the summit, reported Sky News. The British Prime Minister stated that the UK has decreased CO2 and coal emissions significantly and that he believes the COP26 goals can be realised. He went on to remark that the world needs as many people as possible to reach net-zero carbon neutrality by the middle of the century. He recognised that there was a lot of "peer pressure" at the summit, with countries following in the footsteps of friends and neighbours, and claimed that achieving the breakthrough that the world is hoping for, is still a long way off.

Image: AP