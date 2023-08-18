Six Ex-Met Officers Charged With Sending 'offensive Racist Texts' About Harry And Meghan

London’s Metropolitan Police charged former police officers for sending racist texts about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on Whatsapp. In a statement shared by the Met Police on Tuesday, six ex-police officers were charged with criminal offences over “grossly offensive racist messages”. As per the statement, the racist remarks were shared on a WhatsApp group between 2018 and 2022. Some of these messages involved racist attacks against the estranged UK royal couple.

In the Tuesday statement, the police stated that officers were charged under Section 127(1) (a) of the Communications Act 2003. These charged officers are summoned to the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 7. “As a result of the investigation, it was established that from August 2018 until September 2022, inappropriate communications were shared within a closed WhatsApp group,” the Met Police asserted in a statement. However, the body made it clear that none of the six ex-officers were serving during their participation in the group. All the charged officers, who retired between 2001 and 2015, have spent their time in the Diplomatic Protection Group, now known as the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

Who are these six ex-officers?

The Met police also released the names of the officers who were involved in the incident. The names include Peter Booth, Robert Lewis, Anthony Elsom, Alan Hall, Michael Chadwell and Trevor Lewton. While Lewis was charged with eight counts, Lewton was charged with just one.

“As soon as we were made aware of these allegations we acted to launch an investigation. I am pleased that following the determined work of officers we have been able to secure these charges,” asserted Commander James Harman, who leads the Met’s Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command. “The honest majority of Met officers are fully behind this work. They are tired of being let down by a minority in policing and they are aware of the damage poor behaviour can do to our relationship with the communities we serve,” he added.

In July 2022, two officers from the Met police were fired after allegedly sending racist WhatsApp messages to a former colleague.