Six Pakistani Men Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Murdering 20-year-old In UK

The West Yorkshire Police announced on Friday said that six Pakistani men were sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a 20-year old man on the streets of Batley on June 21, 2020. The perpetrators also attacked two of his friends on the same street. The victim, Bradley Gledhill from Heckmondwike, died following the assault. In a statement released on Friday, the West Yorkshire Police said that six perpetrators have been "given life sentences after a man was murdered and his two friends seriously injured in an attack on Batley street".

Defendants found guilty at Leeds Crown Court

The six defendants named Usman Karolia, Ahmed Karolia, Nabeel Naseer, Raja Nawaz, Nikash Hussain, and Irfan Hussain, have been found guilty of the offenses following a trial at Leeds Crown Court. The police informed that the three victims have received significant knife injuries and despite treatment including first aid from the residents, Bradley succumbed to the injuries. According to the Major Enquiry Team, the assaulters continued to stab Bradley even after he had been brutally wounded and was laid defenceless on the floor. Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said

"This was a horrific offence in which a 20-year old male has lost his life following an outbreak of violence in which knives were used." Further, the team added, "All three victims were seriously injured with Bradley paying an ultimate price in an incident which vividly demonstrates the dreadful human cost of knife crime."

Indian-origin man jailed for life in the UK for attempting murders

In November 2020, an Indian-origin man had also been handed for life imprisonment sentences, after he was found guilty of four attempted murders in the UK city of Leicester. Carlos Vinodchandra Racitalal, 33, was convicted following four separate incidents, including one of which included a 10-year-old boy being stabbed, after a trial at Leicester Crown Court. Three of the offenses involved victims being stabbed – the 10-year-old boy, a woman in her 30s, and a man in his 70s, while one of the incidents involved a five-year-old girl being hit with a car.

