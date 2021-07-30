Slice Of Princess Diana And Prince Charles' Wedding Cake To Go Up For Auction

A slice of one of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding cake is being auctioned off 40 years after the world watched the royal wedding. On Aug 11, a 28-ounce slice of the cake will be auctioned. The cake is projected to sell for around $700, or 500 British pounds.

The piece is from one of the 27 cakes served at the wedding on July 29, 1981. Over 750 million people tuned in to watch the century's most-watched televised wedding, in which the Archbishop of Canterbury famously said, "Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made."

The iced cake includes a white marzipan base with a sugary representation of the royal coat of arms in gold, crimson, blue, and silver. The cake was presented to Moyra Smith, a member of the Queen Mother's Clarence House staff. Smith stored it in a flowered cake tin with a handwritten note on the lid that read: "Handle with Care - Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Wedding Cake," signed and dated 29/7/81.

In 2008, Smith sold the cake to a collector, who is now auctioning it. Chris Albury of Dominic Winter Auctioneers in the UK said that the slice appears to be in exactly the same condition as when it was initially sold but they strictly advise against eating it.

With roughly 3,500 people in attendance, the pair married at St. Paul's Cathedral in London in 1981. Following the ceremony, the couple and 120 of their guests dined on a wedding brunch at Buckingham Palace. Brill in lobster sauce, chicken stuffed with lamb mousse, and strawberries with cream were served to friends and family. From 1981 to 1996, Diana was married to Charles, who is now 72 years old. At the age of 36, the Princess of Wales died in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

David Avery, head baker at the Royal Navy's catering school in Kent, created their royal-official wedding cake in addition to Charles and Diana's cakes. Over the course of 14 weeks, the towering cake was created. The Prince of Wales' coat of arms, the Spencer family crest, and flowers such as roses and orchids were all used to decorate the fruit cake.