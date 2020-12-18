'Smaller Christmas Is Safer': Boris Johnson Rules Out Stringent COVID-19 Rules

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 16 resisted the persuasion to make the COVID-19 restrictions in the country more strict over the Christmas holidays while London faced stringent measures amid the growing coronavirus infections. As per reports, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) and the Health Service Journal (HSJ) on December 15 had warned of UK-wide move could burn out the capacity of state-run National Health Service (NHS) mounting pressure on the Johnson government to toughen the proposals and allowing up to three households to meet indoors during the five-day-long festivities starting from December 23.

However, the British Prime Minister Johnson has called for all citizens to “take personal responsibility” in the upcoming holidays and said that the government recognises the willingness of people to be with their friends and families over Christmas especially after the challenging year. As per reports, Johnson also stressed that it would be “inhuman” to “cancel Christmas” and argued for people to think hard about the plans and “exercise extreme caution” while together.

The Britsih government statement said, “It is vital that we each take personal responsibility this Christmas to limit the spread of the virus and protect our loved ones, particularly if they are vulnerable.”

“This means thinking very carefully about the risks of meeting up with others and only doing so if you feel you absolutely need to. For many, this will mean that it isn’t possible to celebrate Christmas in the way you normally would,” it added.

This Christmas it is vital that everyone exercises the greatest possible personal responsibility. Think hard and in detail about the days ahead and whether you can do more to protect yourself and others.



A smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas.https://t.co/dpk4hK17xs pic.twitter.com/47C09Q8dsI — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 16, 2020

Read - 'UK-EU Trade Deal Unlikely Unless Bloc Changes Position Substantially': Boris Johnson

Read - For The First Time In 70-year History, UNICEF To Feed Hungry Children In UK

‘Christmas bubbles’

According to Johnson’s government, the safest manner individuals can celebrate the holiday season by forming “Christmas bubbles” with household. Reiterating that seeing more people enhances the chances of getting COVID-19, the UK government said that people in a single Christmas bubble “need to consider these risks carefully before agreeing to form a bubble and discuss alternatives, such as the use of technology, to avoid bringing households together or travelling between different parts of the country.” Christmas bubble particularly means the people “should stop unnecessary social contact outside the immediate household as soon as possible and for at least five days before you meet other households in the bubble.”

Read - UK Farmer On Brexit Fears, Uncertainties For 2021

Read - UK MP Slams UNICEF UK Grants As 'political Stunt'

