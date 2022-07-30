Sophie Wessex's Recycled £795 Dress Leaves Royal Fans Gushing At Commonwealth Games

The 2022 Commonwealth Games were declared open on July 28 and a slew of famous faces graced the ceremony through their presence in Birmingham. Among them were Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Sophie Wessex who managed to make heads turn. For the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, Sophie wore a shimmery green-coloured dress, while Camilla opted for a navy blue jumpsuit. The Countess's dress was a silk satin midi dress by Galvan London.

Sophie Wessex stuns in recycled £795 dress at the Commonwealth Games

Now, on Friday, royal fans were stunned to see SOPHIE, Countess of Wessex's glamourous look as she joined her husband Prince Edwards at the Commonwealth Games. Sophie headed out to attend the games in a blue and white patterned dress teamed up with a pair of summery espadrilles. She and her husband Prince Edward arrived at the Commonwealth Games to watch the gymnastics and the Rugby Sevens which was held at Coventry Stadium.

Sophie donned a perfect summer outfit for the Games. She wore a printed dress by Peter Pilotto, which she has worn on several occasions in the past. The marine blue dress is covered with a floral and leaf print and has short sleeves & cinched-in waist. The dress cost £795 (Rs 76,653.77), a few years ago when the 57-year-old bought it. The Duchess completed her outfit with a pair of espadrilles and a brown-coloured bag, while she left her hair loose. Sophie's espadrilles are by the British heritage brand Penelope Chilvers and the shoes are designed in Britain, but made in Spain. The Penelope Chilvers Scoop Leather Espadrilles in Tan costs £159.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games and commonly known as Birmingham 2022, is an international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth. It is taking place in Birmingham, England from 28 July 2022 to 8 August 2022.

Image: Instagram/@sophiewessexfc