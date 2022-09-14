'South Asia' Wants Kohinoor Back? American Media Outlet Gets Geography Lesson Over Tweet

Soon after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, the word "Kohinoor" began to trend on Twitter in India. Following the death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the demand to bring back the Kohinoor diamond to India got reignited on social media platforms. Interestingly, while some Twitter users seemed to be making serious pleas regarding the return of Kohinoor, others appeared to joke about it.

However, as the question of whether India will ever obtain its Kohinoor diamond back from the British Empire remains pertinent, a new debate has been started on social media platforms after an American media outlet on social media shared the image of the Kohinoor diamond embedded in the crown made for Queen Elizabeth’s mother with a caption saying, "The Kohinoor diamond is a 'trophy of empire'. South Asians want it back."

Following the post by the American media claiming that South Asians want their Kohinoor back, Indians could not keep themselves calm and started giving the media outlet lessons in geography, saying, "India is a country and Kohinoor belonged to us not the whole of South Asia."

Indian film director and screenwriter Vivek Agnihotri was also one of the Twitter users who responded to the American media outlet saying, "Someone needs to tell uneducated Americans that India is a country and Kohinoor belonged to us not the whole of South Asia."

Apart from Agnihotri, another Twitter user under the same caption slammed the American media for saying that the diamond belonged to South Asia. Several social media users also took to the comments sections of the American media's post and said, "First of all its India not south Asia." One wrote, "It's “ours” and they “stole” from us. We want it back, along with a $45 trillion which they stole whilst their brief stint in India for 100+ years. Thank you!

Twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

As the queen died last week, the first thing that trended on Twitter India was 'Kohinoor'. A Twitter user shared a scene from the Bollywood film Dhoom 2 in which Hrithik Roshan was seen in a museum acting as a statue before he steals the diamond. "Me at Buckingham Palace as they prepare for the Queen's funeral. #Kohinoor," he wrote.

Me at the Buckingham Palace as they prepare for the Queen's funeral#Kohinoor pic.twitter.com/mjyyX4D8iL — Prarthan Agarwal (@prarthanagarwal) September 8, 2022

"Indians trying to get Kohinoor after the death of queen," another user wrote. "Hrithik Roshan on the way to get back our heera, moti, Kohinoor from British museum to India," a third user said.

Indians trying to get Kohinoor after the death of queen pic.twitter.com/4lD0dr3alW — Aaaaaman (@amanchaligid) September 8, 2022

Hrithik Roshan on the way to get back our heera, moti, kohinoor from British museum to India pic.twitter.com/pKWRe0bJFk — Moon🌻🪐 (@belovedcode) September 8, 2022

Some even shared funny movie scenes to depict how Indians are discussing and planning to get Kohinoor back after Queen Elizabeth's death.