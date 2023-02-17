Spooky Image Of Largest Crab Shared By Guinness World Records Amazes Internet

Guinness World Records on Thursday, in a throwback post, shared a spooky picture of 'Big Daddy', a record-crushing crustacean crab living in Sea Life Aquarium in Blackpool, UK.

"Meet Big Daddy the Crab. He's a Japanese spider crab who lived at Sea Life in Blackpool, UK," the Guinness World Records posted on Instagram, alongside a picture. The Japanese spider crab's legs stretched to 3.11 metres (10 feet 2.5 inches) which makes him the world's widest crustacean living in captivity. Guinness World Records informed that the crab was named after the professional wrestling star Shirley Crabtree, also known by the stage name Big Daddy, who retired to Blackpool to be a lifeguard.

The official website of the Guinness World Records said that 'Big Daddy' died in 2016.

"The crab was named after the professional wrestling star Big Daddy (UK, 1930–1997, b. Shirley Crabtree, Jr), who was a regular in the ring at the Blackpool Tower. The mighty Big Daddy also held the record for the longest leg on a crab, 1.43 m (4 ft 8.5 in)! This was verified in Blackpool on 8 August 2013," Guinness World Records wrote in an Instagram post.

Largest creature found in oceans

According to Smithsonian, the Japanese spider crab is the largest creature found in the oceans with a leg span of 13 feet (4 metres) and an average weight of around 40 pounds (16-20 kg). It is also known to have the longest lifespan of any crab, living to 100 years old, although, most do not survive very long without injury. "Their long legs are weak, and a study found that three-quarters of surveyed crabs were missing at least one limb," describes Smithsonian.

These crabs protect themselves from predation by decorating their shells with objects known as kelp. Their carapace measures around 12 inches (30 centimeters) and its legs tend to grow even after the crab hits adulthood. They can span up to 12 feet (3.8 meters) from claw to claw.Netizens were rendered surprised by the gigantic size of the crab, as one wrote, "the first image looks like he’s going to drop the best album of 2010". Another joked that the crab had "1500 g of protein" as the user expressed intrigue at the crab's size.