Storm Eunice: UK Flags Rare 'red Weather Warning' & Cancels Flights, Army On Standby

Major parts of the UK are bracing for the extreme impact of Storm Eunice, one of the most serious in years. On Thursday, Dutch flagship airline KLM cancelled nearly 167 flights scheduled for Friday after the British MeT Office issued a "rare red weather warning" over the potential grave aftermath of the storm. "Due to stormy weather in Amsterdam on Thursday 17 February and Friday 18 February 2022, our flights to, from, or via Amsterdam Airport Schiphol may be disrupted," the company said in a statement.

Life-threatening, damaging wind storm about to bulldoze through some of the most densely populated parts of Europe over the next 48 hours.



This is Storm Eunice... pic.twitter.com/Wl1bDKaCy6 — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) February 17, 2022

According to weather experts, Storm Eunice is expected to bring gusts up to 90mph in South-west England and South Wales, BBC reported. They also flagged potential risk to lives from flying debris, in addition, power cuts and damage to homes are also predicted. Citing the imminent threats, the UK has cancelled several trains, moreover, schools have also been asked to close as a precautionary measure.

This storm was named on Monday, plenty of warning with weather forecast models highlighting a dangerous scenario days in advance.



This was tweeted on Valentine's day... The forecast barely changed since then. https://t.co/ECt460OJoe — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) February 17, 2022

UK issues 'rare' red weather warning

Storm Eunice is expected to affect the lives of millions living near the coastline of Devon, Cornwall, and Somerset. In addition, residents on the south coast of Wales are also being asked to avoid venturing out during the stormy weather. As life-threatening, damaging wind storm is expected to bulldoze through some of the most populated parts of Europe in the next 48 hours, the meteorological service in the Netherlands issues a "rare red weather warning" as a devastating storm Eunice crawls closer to England and is expected to hit today. The speed of the winds is also predicted to reach 139kmph in some parts of the country.

"It is the most powerful storm we have seen in recent years and we should tie down anything loose, especially trampolines, and make plans to stay in, especially if you live in a red zone," Aidan McGivern, from the UK Met Office told BBC, explaining the severity of red warnings.

⚠️⚠️🔴 Rare Red Weather Warning Issued 🔴⚠️⚠️#StormEunice will bring extremely strong winds across parts of Southwest England and south Wales



Friday 0700 - 1200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Advice 👉 https://t.co/JFRa8CtfWY



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/m46eseAXoV — Met Office (@metoffice) February 17, 2022

The government of the UK held an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the incoming natural calamity. British PM Boris Johnson on Thursday announced that the UK Army is "on standby" to support affected populations and expedite rescue operations if needed, adding that the government is not taking the threat posed by the storm "lightly." Storm Eunice comes after Storm Dudley, which caused widespread travel hindrances and brownouts in parts of the UK on Wednesday.

