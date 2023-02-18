Storm Otto Rips Through Northern Europe, Uprooting Trees And Causing Havoc | See Pics

Quick links:
Two people walk as heavy winds blow due to storm Otto, which arrived in Denmark's Northern Jutland on Friday, February 17, 2023.
According to the Danish Meteorological Institute, the storm could yield wind gusts as powerful as a hurricane.
The storm has led to several train cancellations in parts of Denmark and Norway. In this image shared by a Twitter user, a trampoline is seen blowing in the wind.
A damaged vehicle is seen under trees that were uprooted due to the storm. In Finland, authorities have warned of power outages throughout the weekend.
A Twitter user shared the aftermath of the storm that damaged their window. Storm Otto resulted in the evacuation of over 250 residents in Copenhagen.
A trampoline is seen lying on top of a fence. "Great, the 14ft trampoline we sold to our neighbours is now back in our garden thanks to storm Otto," a Twitter user said.
An image shared by a Twitter user shows uprooted trees lying over a Porsche as a result of Storm Otto.