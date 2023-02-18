Last Updated:

Storm Otto Rips Through Northern Europe, Uprooting Trees And Causing Havoc | See Pics

An intense storm named Otto took over northern Europe on Friday, causing multiple train and ferry cancellation in southern Norway and northern Denmark.

Deeksha Sharma
Storm Otto
1/8
Image: AP

Two people walk as heavy winds blow due to storm Otto, which arrived in Denmark's Northern Jutland on Friday, February 17, 2023. 

Storm Otto
2/8
Image: AP

According to the Danish Meteorological Institute, the storm could yield wind gusts as powerful as a hurricane. 

Storm Otto
3/8
Image: Twitter/@JimBlower

The storm has led to several train cancellations in parts of Denmark and Norway. In this image shared by a Twitter user, a trampoline is seen blowing in the wind. 

Storm Otto
4/8
Image: AP

A damaged vehicle is seen under trees that were uprooted due to the storm. In Finland, authorities have warned of power outages throughout the weekend. 

Storm Otto
5/8
Image: Twitter/@LisaHillier10

A Twitter user shared the aftermath of the storm that damaged their window. Storm Otto resulted in the evacuation of over 250 residents in Copenhagen. 

Storm Otto
6/8
Image: Twitter/@kate47873133

A trampoline is seen lying on top of a fence. "Great, the 14ft trampoline we sold to our neighbours is now back in our garden thanks to storm Otto," a Twitter user said. 

Storm Otto
7/8
Image: Twitter/@TobyBackBoris

An image shared by a Twitter user shows uprooted trees lying over a Porsche as a result of Storm Otto. 

Storm Otto
8/8
Image: Twitter/@MJayne_21

A Twitter user shared a glimpse of her greenhouse that fell apart due to the strong winds brought by the storm. 

