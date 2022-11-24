Suella Braverman Fails To Explain Safe, Legal Routes To UK For Asylum Seekers Escaping War

UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman failed to explain the safe and legal routes to the cpuntry for refugees escaping war. During Home Affairs Select Committee meeting on November 23, Tory MP Tim Loughton asked her how a 16-year-old orphan from an "East African country" escaping a war zone with a sibling in the UK could get to Britain safely and legally. "If you're able to get to the UK you're able to put in an application for asylum," said Braverman.

Further, she added that if they put in an application for asylum upon arrival that would be the process for them to enter legally and safely. After that Loughton pointed out that refugees could not enter legally in the first place and would have no option but to come through illegal channels, she did not comment and instead asked her permanent secretary or the clandestine Channel threat commander, both sitting next to her, to answer.

UK immigration process for asylum seekers

During the press meeting, Braverman failed to answer the question pressed by Loughton on the UK immigration process of asylum seekers with a hypothetical orphan who could get to the UK if they are not from Syria, Afghanistan or Ukraine, which have official programs for asylum with the UK. The Home office's permanent secretary, Matthew Rycroft, came to address the question and said that they could talk to the UN's refugee agency "depending (on) which country you're from" to get leave to enter the UK to put in an asylum claim. "But I accept there are some countries where that would not be possible".

There have been many other instances where they had no answers to the questions raised during the press meets. Both Braverman and Rycroft were also ticked off for not knowing how many judicial reviews have been launched over the Manston migrant processing center. The Home Office was asked if the government can send the refugees to Rwanda if they are unwilling to go. To this, she said: "Let's wait to see what the court says." In the last, Braverman admitted that the government has failed to control its borders and that the UK is determined to fix this problem.