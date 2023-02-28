Sunak Hails 'new Chapter' In UK-EU Relations Over 'Windsor Framework', Yet To Woo Tories

After four months of intense negotiations, a deal was secured on Monday by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to resolve the long-standing disagreement over the Northern Ireland protocol post-Brexit. During a joint news conference in Windsor, Sunak and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen hailed the outcome as a "decisive breakthrough" and marked it as a new chapter in the UK's relationship with the European Union.

During a carefully choreographed announcement that appeared to leave hardline Brexiters more isolated, Sunak claimed the changes would allow the UK to “take back control” as the new framework says that UK can veto new EU goods laws if they are not supported by both communities in Northern Ireland.

“Today’s agreement is written in the language of laws and treaties. But really it’s about much more than that,” Sunak said. “It’s about stability in Northern Ireland. It’s about real people and real businesses. It’s about showing that our union that has lasted for centuries can and will endure,” he added. “And it’s about breaking down the barriers between us. Setting aside the arguments that have for too long, divided us. And remembering the fellow feeling that defines us: This family of nations – this United Kingdom," he stated.

Sunak and Von Der Leyen announced the grandly titled “Windsor Framework” after agreeing to the final details in Windsor on Monday. Von der Leyen told a news conference it was “historic what we have achieved today”. The agreement, which will allow goods to flow freely to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, ends a dispute that has soured UK-EU relations, sparked the collapse of the Belfast-based regional government and shaken Northern Ireland’s decades-old peace process.

Sunak still needs to convince political players

Fixing it ends a long-running irritant for von der Leyen and is a big victory for Sunak — but not the end of his troubles. Selling the deal to his own Conservative Party and its Northern Irish allies may be a tougher struggle. Now Sunak awaits the judgment of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which is boycotting the region’s power-sharing government until the trade arrangements are changed to its satisfaction.

Sunak is due to make a statement to the House of Commons later setting out details of the deal.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK that shares a border with an EU member, the Republic of Ireland. When the UK left the bloc in 2020, the two sides agreed to keep the Irish border free of customs posts and other checks because an open border is a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process.

Instead, there are checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK that angered British unionist politicians in Belfast, who say the new trade border in the Irish Sea undermines Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

The Democratic Unionist Party collapsed Northern Ireland’s Protestant-Catholic power-sharing government a year ago in protest and has refused to return until the rules are scrapped or substantially rewritten.