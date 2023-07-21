Sunak-led Conservatives Hold On To Former UK PM Boris Johnson's Seat In By-election

The United Kingdom Conservatives party has emerged victorious in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, securing former UK PM Boris Johnson's former parliamentary seat. This election was prompted by the ex-prime minister's resignation as an MP in June 2023. Johnson's choice to step down from the House of Commons just before facing a possible 90-day suspension acted as a catalyst for the by-election.

Local councillor Steve Tuckwell, representing the Conservative party, has successfully secured the position of Member of Parliament for the West London constituency, defeating Labour's Danny Beales in the by-election.

The Conservatives garnered 13,965 votes, while Labour obtained 13,470 votes, and the Liberal Democrats managed to secure 526 votes, resulting in a majority of 495 in favor of the Conservatives.

Although there was a swing of 6.7% from Conservative to Labour, it was not significant enough to change the ruling party.

The Uxbridge & South Ruislip results:

Danny Beales - Labour Party - 13,470

Steve Tuckwell - Conservative Party - 13,965

Blaise Baquiche - Liberal Democrats - 526

Sarah Green - Green party - 893

Laurence Fox - Reclaim Party - 714

Piers Corbyn - Let London Live - 101

Cameron Bell - Independent - 91

Count Binface - Count Binface Party - 190

Richard Hewison - Rejoin EU - 105

Rebecca Jane - UKIP - 61

Enomfon Ntefon - Christian People's Alliance - 78

Leo Phaure - Independent - 186

77 Joseph - Independent - 8

Kingsley Hamilton - Independent - 208

Ed Gemmell - Climate Party - 49

Steve Gardner - Social Democratic Party - 248

Howling Hope - Official Monster Raving Loony Party - 32

Throughout the race, the attention was understandably focused on Boris Johnson, but the Conservative party had intended to highlight their commitment to the expansion of London's Ultra-low Emission Zone (ULEZ), a project being advocated by the Labour mayor, Sadiq Khan.

Labour party wins biggest by-election to date

In a significant byelection triumph, the Labour party achieved its largest-ever victory by reversing a 20,000-vote Conservative majority in Selby and Ainsty, ultimately electing a 25-year-old candidate to represent the constituency in parliament.

Despite their remarkable victory in Selby and Ainsty, the Labour party faced disappointment in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which was Boris Johnson's former constituency. The Conservatives successfully retained the seat, securing a slim majority of 495 votes. This result provided the only glimmer of positivity for Rishi Sunak amidst an otherwise dismal night for the party.