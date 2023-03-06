Sunak To Unveil 'Illegal Migration Bill', Channel Migrants To Face Lifetime Ban In UK

Rishi Sunak is set to announce on Monday, stringent new laws aimed at deterring migrants from using 'irregular routes', which will result in illegal channel arrivals being prohibited from returning to Britain.

Proposed laws suggest that migrants who arrive in Britain via 'irregular routes', like small boats across the Channel, will receive a lifetime ban from entering the country again. The strict measures aim to impose an indefinite re-entry ban on all such migrants and are intended to serve as a deterrent against illegal Channel crossings. The Ministers behind the proposal hope that it will convey a strong message and discourage migrants from attempting to enter the UK unlawfully, reported UK's Daily Mail.

The new Illegal Migration Bill, which is set to be introduced on Monday, proposes that individuals who attempt to enter the UK through illegal routes will be subject to a lifetime ban on obtaining permanent settlement or citizenship in Britain. Additionally, the bill is expected to outline additional measures that will limit the right to claim asylum and streamline the process for the Home Office to remove irregular migrants from the country.

A government source told UK's Daily Mail, "This new Bill, if passed by Parliament, will mean that if you come here illegally, not only will you be swiftly removed from the UK, but you will never be able to come back."

"It is bad enough that illegal migrants currently abuse our asylum system to frustrate their removal. But it is far worse that they can currently settle here permanently and apply to become a citizen. The ability to settle in this country and become a British citizen is not a human right, it is a privilege – which is why we will ban illegal migrants from ever coming back to the UK after we have removed them," the source added.

Rishi Sunak, who has made ‘stopping the boats’ one of his five key pledges to voters, told The Mail on Sunday, "Illegal migration is not fair on British taxpayers, it is not fair on those who come here legally and it is not right that criminal gangs should be allowed to continue their immoral trade." Sunak added, "I am determined to deliver on my promise to stop the boats. So make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay."

Key item on next elections' agenda

The small-boat migrant issue is expected to be a significant point of contention in the upcoming election, which is likely to take place towards the end of next year. The Labour party has decided not to prioritise the issue among its five key objectives for the election.

Presently, under current rules, those who enter the UK illegally can receive a re-entry ban of two or five years, depending on the circumstances, while foreign offenders can face a ban of ten years or more. However, the forthcoming measures are expected to significantly extend the restrictions, resulting in a permanent ban on re-entry to the country, even for visitors.

The proposed measures are anticipated to have a significant impact on Channel migrants from safe countries like Albania who may reconsider attempting an illegal crossing if it means facing a lifetime ban from re-entering Britain.

Moreover, the new laws are expected to limit the use of human rights laws to prevent removal from Britain for Channel migrants. The legislation will likely narrow the scope of claims under Labour's Human Rights Act that can be used by asylum seekers who arrive by irregular routes. Additionally, it will expand the Home Office's authority to require that legal appeals must be lodged from abroad rather than from within Britain.

The Bill is set to be published ahead of a critical summit between the UK Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday. It is believed that the UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak will demand a substantial increase in beach patrols to prevent migrants from departing French shores. The number of small-boat crossings surged to almost 46,000 in 2021, up from 28,500 in the previous year. Ministers have been warned that up to 80,000 migrants could make the perilous journey this year.

The proposed laws are expected to be a contentious issue, with human rights campaigners contending that the inadmissibility measures and other aspects of the new Bill contravene refugee conventions.