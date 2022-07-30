Sunak Vows To 'fight For Every Vote' As Survey Shows 90% Chances For Truss To Be UK PM

As the battle for the United Kingdom's leadership intensifies, former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak and his rival Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are making all their efforts to garner the support of ruling Conservative party members. On Thursday, July 28, both contenders presented their respective leadership ideologies in Leeds during a heated debate and their first formal grilling in front of conservative party members, who will finally decide the winner. 42-year-old Sunak, who was considered the front-runner to succeed Boris Johnson, has presented himself as the underdog in the Conservative Party's leadership race. However, the former chancellor has vowed to "fight for every vote" even though polls among Conservatives indicate Truss being far ahead in the race.

"I am the underdog... I know the polls say I am behind in this race. I know there are people who say there should be a coronation, not a contest... I am asking for all of your support. And I promise you I am going to fight for every single vote," Sunak remarked at the LBC hustings in Leeds. Both contenders will take part in 12 events across the country as the Conservative Party members choose a new leader.

Truss has 90% chances of becoming next UK Prime Minister: Survey

According to betting exchange company Smarkets, Truss has a 90% chance of succeeding Boris Johnson as UK Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the country. The firm also claimed that Sunak's chances of becoming the next Tory leader have decreased to 10% who earlier won all ballots of MPs. “When the race first narrowed down to the final two, Truss was rated a 60-40 favourite to win, but the odds have continued to move in her favour,” said Matthew Shaddick, head of political markets at Smarkets, Bloomberg reported.

UK Prime Minister race

In an attempt to win over Conservative Party supporters, Sunak has also focused on the delicate subject of immigration by pledging a "healthy dose of common sense" approach. He has also outlined a 10-point strategy to protect the country's borders if elected to power. Meanwhile, Truss has pledged to introduce an emergency budget to rapidly lower taxes in the country. Notably, the country is likely to get a new Prime Minister on September 5 at the latest.

