Sunak's Small Boats Plan Could Detain Or Deport Children, And Enrage Tories

British Premier Rishi Sunak's plan to eradicate the migrant crisis comes with a sharp U-turn of a years-old policy meant to protect minors from being detained. The Illegal Migrant Bill already faces tough opposition from Tories for being extremely stringent, and a rebellion is expected to transpire as the bill would allow families with children to face detention, as well as the deportation of unaccompanied minors.

In the wake of this, ex-home secretary Priti Patel is considering a strong intervention in the Commons on Monday hoping to prompt some modifications to the bill, according to The Guardian. Multiple top Tories are concerned about how the bill will impact children arriving in the UK, and would potentially even violate international law.

An erstwhile minister who spoke to The Guardian's sister outlet Observer said that the situation “makes me sick just to mention." “God knows what happens around safeguarding, and access to medical treatment,” said the former minister, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“Could [children] be removed from the country without parental or family consent? The mind boggles. I think these concerns will start to come out in the coming days and weeks," they added.

Home Office responds to the backlash

The possibility of children facing detention comes as a big reversal of a policy that was passed into law in 2014 by then-home secretary Theresa May. In 2009, 1,119 children were detained. However, by 2021, only 100 did, thanks to the policy meant to safeguard minors.

Amid outrage over Sunak's new bill, a spokesperson for the Home Office elucidated that "unaccompanied children will only be removed in very limited circumstances ahead of them reaching adulthood and then only to a safe country, such as for the purposes of family reunion or to their country of origin." Furthermore, decisions will be made on the basis of evaluating every child's case individually.