Sunak's Trade Deal With India Lacks Enforceable Environmental Commitments, Says Report

In a bid to secure a trade deal with India and bolster the British economy, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has left out legally binding clauses on labor rights and environmental standards. According to a report from Politico, while the deal's labor and environmental chapters have been finalized, the absence of enforceable dispute resolution mechanisms has raised concerns among businesses, unions, and environmental groups.

Sunak, eyeing a significant win ahead of election, has been actively pursuing a trade agreement with India, one of the world's fastest-growing economies. His plans for a return trip to India to finalize the pact are still in motion. The recent meeting between Sunak and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi provided further momentum to the negotiations, now in their 13th round in London this week.

What exactly is the issue?

Well, the absence of enforceable dispute resolution powers, which were expected to be part of the deal, has alarmed stakeholders. This means that neither the United Kingdom nor India can compel the other to adhere to their commitments related to climate, environmental protection, and workers' rights.

British businesses, unions, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are apprehensive about the potential consequences. They fear that the trade deal might put British companies at a disadvantage. Critics argue that as the negotiations progressed, their access to information and involvement in the discussions dwindled. The absence of enforceable commitments on labor rights and environmental standards raises questions about the deal's long-term impact on workers and the environment in both countries. As of now, it isn't clear when the trade deal will be signed. A free trade deal between India and UK is expected to promote trade and investment.