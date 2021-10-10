Supreme Sikh Council UK Condemns Killing Of 5 Civilians By Terrorists In J&K

The Supreme Sikh Council UK condemned the killing of a Sikh doctor in Peshawar in Pakistan and the killings of five civilians by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The Supreme Sikh Council UK called upon the Pakistan government to control the extremist groups operating on its soil and hold them responsible for killing civilians in J&K, according to ANI. They urged the Pakistan government to protect the rights of minorities in their country.

Supreme Sikh Council UK condemns killings in J&K

With an affiliation of more than 170 gurudwara, the Supreme Sikh Council UK condemned the killing of a Sikh doctor in Peshawar last week. Furthermore, they condemned the targeted killings of five civilians by terrorists which included a female Sikh principal, Hindu chemist, a Hindu male teacher, with an aim to create fear among the minority community in Jammu and Kashmir, reported ANI. They called upon the Pakistan government to hold them responsible for the attack targeting civilians.

"We strongly condemn the killing of a pious Sikh doctor in Peshawar in Pakistan last week and further five targeted killings of civilians by terrorists including a female Sikh head teacher, a prominent Hindu pharmacist and a Hindu male teacher with an intention to create fear and panic amongst minority community of Jammu and Kashmir," ANI cited the Supreme Sikh Council UK statement.

In their statement, the Supreme Sikh Council UK called upon the Pakistan government to protect the rights of minorities in the country. Furthermore, they urged the Pakistan government to call upon the Taliban in protecting the rights of minorities in Afghanistan, as per ANI report. They urged the Pakistan government to control the terrorist groups operating on their soil, who are targeting the civilians of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We call upon the Pakistan governnment to protect the rights of minorities in Pakistan and to use its influence on the Taliban regime in Afghanistan to uphold the rights of minorities in Afghanistan. Further, we also urge Pakistan government to control extremist groups operating from Pakistan targeting civilians of J&K and to hold those responsible for killing dozens of civilians each year in J&K", ANI cited the Supreme Sikh Council UK statement.

J&K killings

In a gruesome attack, unidentified terrorists on Thursday shot dead two teachers, one of them a school principal, in Jammu and Kashmir. Three innocents were killed in separate terrorist attacks in Kashmir on Tuesday evening. A Kashmiri pandit identified as Makhan Lal Bindroo was first shot dead outside his pharmacy in Srinagar. The second attack was carried out on Virender Paswan in Madina Chowk Lalbazar area while Mohd Shafi Lone was the third victim of the brutality in Bandipora District.

Another terror incident reported in Shahgund area of Bandipora where coward terrorists shot dead a civilian. He has been identified as Mohd Shafi Lone, resident of Naidkhai. Area cordoned off & search to nab the terrorists is in progress: Kashmir Zone Police — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

Two teachers killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Iddgah Sangam area of Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

Today evening, 3 terror incidents were reported from Srinagar & Bandipora, in which terrorists shot dead three civilians. Police have registered cases regarding these terror crime incidents. The respective areas have been cordoned and search in these areas is going on: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

Inputs from ANI

Image: ANI/RepresentativeImage