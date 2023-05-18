Suspected Stalker Arrested Outside Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Home In US: Report

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a man suspected of stalking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was arrested outside their residence in Montecito, Santa Barbara County. Kevin Garcia Valdovinos, 29, was taken into custody on misdemeanor stalking charges after police responded to reports of him "lurking" near the couple's mansion around 2 am.

It remains unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were at home during the incident. However, the couple was in New York City on Tuesday evening, attending a Ms Foundation gala, where Meghan Markle received the prestigious 2023 Women of Vision Award for her advocacy work on behalf of women. During her acceptance speech, she expressed gratitude to Gloria Steinem, who presented her with the award, for being an inspiration.

The accused has been released on a bail

TMZ reported that Valdovinos was released on $2,500 bail shortly after his arrest. Interestingly, just hours after news of the alleged stalker emerged, a spokesperson for the couple revealed that they had been involved in a "near-catastrophic" car chase with paparazzi in New York, with Meghan's mother also present in the vehicle.

Since mid-June 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan have resided at the Chateau of Riven Rock, a luxurious property situated on a private road in Montecito. The couple purchased the sprawling 18,000 square foot home, nestled on 5.4 acres, for $14.7 million. Notably, their celebrity neighbors include chat show hosts Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

This is not the first time the couple has faced security concerns at their residence. In December 2020, an intruder named Nikolas Brooks, 37, was caught trespassing on Christmas Eve, resulting in a warning being issued. The incident raises questions about the security and privacy of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been vocal about their desire for a more private and protected life away from the intense media scrutiny they experienced in the past. Authorities are expected to further investigate the stalking incident to ensure the safety and well-being of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their family as they continue to navigate public life while seeking privacy and security.