A Swiss light artist awed the internet while gathering both attention and praise for his project titled 'travelling to the stars - The Queen of England on the way to heaven'. The artist successfully projected photos of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip 'together forever' in a touching tribute to the late monarch who passed away aged 96 on 08 September.

The project by Gerry Hofstetter, a light artist from Switzerland, included photos of the Queen in a hat and wearing a blue coat holding hands with Prince Philip in his ceremonial military uniform. A close up of the Queen wearing pink and laughing was also projected onto the clouds in the night sky.

In a deeply moving tribute to HM The Queen, world-famous Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter, in partnership with the @UKEmbassyBerne, lit up the skies of #Switzerland with heart-warming images of HM The Queen and Prince Philip. @RoyalFamily @HofSwitzerland pic.twitter.com/TO2tMrZT2D — UK Embassy Berne 🇬🇧🇨🇭🇱🇮 (@UKEmbassyBerne) September 17, 2022

Tributes pour in for the Queen from around the world

The Swiss artist used the billowing clouds as a canvas on which the final tribute to the Queen was projected. The British embassy in Berne assisted Hofstetter in setting up the project.

Hofstetter has previously worked with the British Embassy. During the Queen's Platinum Jubilee three months ago, the artist had projected royal images onto the famous Swiss mountains in partnership with the British embassy in Switzerland, according to Sky news.

In other displays of tribute, the Brandenburg Gate in Germany was illuminated with the Union Jack flag following the demise of Queen Elizabeth.

In Australia, the sails of the Sydney Opera House were lit up with a black and white image of the Queen on Friday and Saturday to pay tribute. Floral tributes were also sprung up outside government buildings in Sydney and Canberra.

The queen’s legacy

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1952, when she was 25. Before being crowned, Queen Elizabeth had also donned a uniform when she had served in Britain’s Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) in 1945 in the late phase of World War-II. By doing so, she had become the first female member of the Royal Family to join the Armed Forces as an active member.

However, many around the world have attributed the queen’s legacy to colonization as it was noticed that demands for Britain's royal family to return the ‘loot’ have started to surface in former British colonies like South Africa, China and India in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.