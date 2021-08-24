Taliban 'need To Respect Human Rights': UK Sends A Strong Message At UNHRC Meet

Addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the UK on Tuesday asked the Taliban to allow the safe and orderly departure of the foreign nationals from Kabul, adding that the regime will be held accountable and that the human rights of the Afghan people must be upheld.

British Minister for Human Rights in South Asia and the Commonwealth, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon virtually held a discussion with the UN Human Rights Council and UK’s humanitarian partners about the turmoil in Afghanistan.

“Over the last twenty years, the UK and our NATO allies have worked to promote human rights in Afghanistan, especially for women and girls,” he said, according to the release issued by UK’s Foreign affairs press office on Aug. 23. He went on to add that that these gains must not be reversed.

“Twenty years ago almost no girls went to school, and women were banned from positions of governance. Now, 3.6 million Afghan girls are in school, and women hold over a quarter of the seats in Afghanistan’s parliament. Maternal mortality has almost halved, and infant mortality has decreased faster than in any low-income country,” Lord (Tariq) Ahmad.

“The Taliban need to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms,” he added.

UK stressed for "a coordinated and concerted" effort to be made on part of the international community to address the humanitarian emergency in Afghanistan. As he asked the Taliban to respect the human rights of the Afghan nationals, Lord Ahmad said,

"They must understand that they will be held accountable if they do fail to do so.” Lord Ahmad also spoke with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, as he undelined the UK’s commitment to protecting the human rights of the Afghan people.

Humanitarian partners in Kabul 'must not be harmed,' says UK

Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon stressed that the international humanitarian partners such as the civil society, human rights defenders, and members and staff of the Human Rights Commission must not be harmed. Lord Ahmad also met with key humanitarian partners, including leaders from the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the International Organisation for Migration, the UN High Commission for Refugees, and the UN Population Fund to discuss the emergency in Afghanistan. The request for a Special Session to the UNHCR was made by the UK and was streamed LIVE via UNTV.

"The international community has a crucial role to play in holding the Taliban to account - their actions must match their words. And collectively, we must give the human rights situation our total and utter focus, sustained attention in future sessions," said Tariq Ahmad, Minister for Human Rights, South Asia, and the Commonwealth.