UK: Teenager Arrested On Suspicion Of Vandalising Nursery In Portsmouth

A teenager was arrested on suspicion of vandalising a nursery in Portsmouth, UK. The nursery was left in poor shape and suffered thousands of pounds of damage and a lot of amount of paint was also thrown around in the nursery. The incident occurred at the Arundel Court Primary and Nursery located in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

Gofundme set up by the nursery

After the incident, the nursery operators shared the news and pictures on their Facebook page, The pictures show that the walls, the ceiling, and even an expensive TV were all covered with the paint. Even the nursery's fire extinguishers were triggered by the vandals.

The damage caused the nursery to close down the following day and they announced that they would attempt to prepare an alternate solution for what to do moving forward, while the nursery underwent repairs. The carpets and most of the toys used by the kids were damaged. The nursery called the incident a 'mindless act' and also appealed to anyone with any information to come forward and contact the school.

After being made aware of the break-in, the Portsmouth Member of Parliament, Stephen Morgan, uploaded a Tweet condemning the vandalism and said that he had personally written to the police in order to ensure that the authorities would do everything in their power to help Arundel Court Primary Academy & Nursery that was located at the hearts of Portsmouth.

Following the mindless break in and vandalism at Arundel Court Primary Academy & Nursery overnight, I have today written to the @PompeyPolice district commander to ensure the police do everything in their power to help the nursery in the heart of our city pic.twitter.com/AMHkPWgIJl — Stephen Morgan MP (@StephenMorganMP) February 25, 2020

Karen Stocks, who is the headteacher at both the nursery and the adjoining Arundel Court Primary School, started a Gofundme page to help cover the damages caused in the incident. In a follow-up Facebook post, she said that she was overwhelmed by the support and the nursery got from the community and that she had actually spent most of the day crying due to people's generosity.

According to reports, the Hampshire police believe that the individuals gained entry overnight and that nothing was apparently stolen from the nursery.