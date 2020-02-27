Teenager With Rare Condition Feels 'trapped' In 80-year-old Body, Seeks Knees Transplant

A 16-year-old studying at Yorkshire school had dreams of becoming a professional dancer, however, she is now unable to walk and requires two knee implants due to a rare condition. Libby Smith, a teenager has been diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) which has reportedly left her feeling like being “trapped” in a body equivalent to an 80-year-old. The condition causes inflammation of the joints, harms cartilage, which makes everyday tasks such as walking, brushing her hair, cutting up food difficult for Libby.

According to the international media outlet, Libby has confessed of feeling constant, agonising pain due to the rare condition and has even considered undergoing a bone marrow transplant in order to 'reset' her entire immune system. However, she then decided to decline the plan in the face of risks associated with the procedure and instead, will get both her knees transplanted.

Read - Families Of 2 Brain-dead Patients At AIIMS Donate Organs, Helping 7 Get Transplants

Libby was diagnosed in 2011

Libby was only five-year-old in 2011 when the devastating diagnosis changed her life after she complained about aching legs. It was reportedly her father who decided to visit the hospital and after a week of blood tests and X rays, it was found that she had JIA. However, initially, Libby's parents were told by doctors that she would 'grow out of it' but instead Libby's problems have since then escalated. She has already undergone an ankle fusion surgery on the right foot and having an Ilizarov leg brace fitted.

Read - Ryan Giggs Undergoes Hair Transplant After 'stress' Of Playing For Man United

Furthermore, according to international reports, Libby is currently awaiting the knees transplant and she “shuffles” down the stairs on her back and goes out on a wheelchair because her wrists are too weak to use the crutches. The 16-year-old reports of constant pain with her deteriorating health and has to rely on her parents for help.

Media reports have also stated that Libby tried her best to attend her school but was forced to stop attending the secondary school. Ibby said, not going to school and missing exams has been 'isolating' and added that people do not understand her condition as she struggles to make friends. She has also said that she feels like being in a 'hole' and being unable to get out of it.

Read - First Heart Transplant At Govt-run Hospital In Rajasthan

Read - First Cadaver Kidney Transplantation In Odisha Performed